Why Are Asian Youths More Academically Advanced?

Why Are Asian Youths More Academically Advanced? | School Swap: Korea Style



Welsh students experience the South Korean education system, one of the best in the world.

Real Families brings you stories of modern-day family life from around the world through the eyes of children, parents, and parenting experts. Stay with us for weekly documentaries and full episodes of evergreen family documentaries and parenting TV shows.
 
Why Are Asian Youths More Academically Advanced? | School Swap: Korea Style



Welsh students experience the South Korean education system, one of the best in the world.

Real Families brings you stories of modern-day family life from around the world through the eyes of children, parents, and parenting experts. Stay with us for weekly documentaries and full episodes of evergreen family documentaries and parenting TV shows.
their education system is responsible for the low birth rates
 
nahtanbob said:
bad parenting yes
marx ideology ?? More like laziness
School investigating teacher calling for Marxism lessons in classes

The teacher's comments were highlighted in a Fox News online report and by other conservative outlets.
“The Marxification of Education” by James Lindsay – Summary and Review -

James Lindsay takes aim at Paulo Freire and the use of Marxist Critical Theory in schools, laying out the pedagogy robbing children of an education.
Marxism - The Blue Pill of Choice in Public Schools

by, Pastor Gheorghe Rosca If you are a Gen. X or Boomer, this might come as a surprise, but Marxism is being taught in our public-school system. By this I don’t mean an elective course that rightfully teaches about the evils of Marxism. Rather, Marxism is being taught as the solution to all...
Colorado teachers union just voted for Marxism. Who is teaching your children?

What sort of people are teaching your children?
How Marxism replaces education with indoctrination

Whether Asao Inoue's motives are well-intentioned or not, one thing is clear: the actual wants and needs of his students are of less concern to him than they should be as an educator.
all parents can feel it
 
