Why American Subways Are Some Of The World’s Most Expensive, US 1 Trillion Dollar Infrastructure law

Why American Subways Are Some Of The World’s Most Expensive, US 1 Trillion Dollar Infrastructure law​



May 14, 2023

Public transit can be extremely valuable for a city’s economy - in New York City 85% of the people who travel into the business district below 61st Street take some form of public transportation. In several major cities - New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco - the subway and other rapid rail systems are key contributors to the prosperity of the city.

In NYC for example, more than $37 billion of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $54 billion budget goes to subways. But building subways in the U.S. is very expensive. In fact, it’s the sixth most expensive country to build rail transit in the world. And even that is likely an understatement. High labor costs, overbuilt tracks and stations, and onerous regulations all jack up costs.

NYC’s sheer population density makes it rather worth it - so many people ride the subway that the cost per rider is comparable to many European cities where total expenditures are substantially lower. However, the high costs hurt the case for public transit in less dense areas of the country. Lowering those costs could go a long way toward building affordable and accessible public transit for smaller cities around the country and reducing traffic congestion, pollution and traffic accidents.
 
This is ridiculous that NYC is expanding their subway and they can't even afford to maintain their old one.

It doesn't help that the subway was built in the days before cars and now people in NYC are doing this:

FSD Beta 11.3.6. Driving 7 miles to work with 0 disengagements​


decline.png



This is what the subway looked like in 1949 right before the decline of the subway system

decline2.png


decline3.png
 
This is why I keep saying that inflation bloated US GDP is just BS.
 

Why California’s High-Speed Rail Is Taking So Long​


In 2008, California voted yes on a $9 billion bond authorization to build the nation’s first high-speed railway.

The plan is to build an electric train that will connect Los Angeles with the Central Valley and then San Francisco in two hours and forty minutes.

At the time, it was estimated the project would be complete by 2020 and cost $33 billion. But 15 years later, there is not a single mile of track laid, and there isn’t enough money to finish the project.

The latest estimates show it will cost $88 billion to $128 billion to complete the entire system from LA to San Francisco. Inflation and higher construction costs have contributed to the high price tag.

Despite the funding challenges, progress has been made on the project. 119 miles are under construction in California’s Central Valley. The project recently celebrated its 10,000th worker on the job.

The infrastructure design work is complete, and 422 out of 500 miles have been environmentally cleared. CNBC visited California’s Central Valley, where construction is underway, to find out what it will take to complete what would be the nation’s largest infrastructure project.
 
SaadH said:
They did build the original railroad out west in the US, so won't be too out of the ordinary...
Click to expand...
Russians built Siberian railway a century ago, it's indeed a marvel, but past glory had been long gone.
 

