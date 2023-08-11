_NOBODY_
Why Airplane Seats Are Getting Bigger And Fancier Again
Airlines have been spending big to add more space and comfort to seats on board planes. According to AeroDynamic advisory, airplane seats were a $2.6 billion dollar market globally in 2022, almost half of $6.2 aircraft interiors market. U.S. airlines like American, Delta and United have been adding more premium seats to their fleets. Delta estimates its premium revenue will be 35% of total revenue this year compared to 24% in 2014. CNBC spoke to RECARO Aircraft Seating, Collins Aerospace and Delta about the trends in airplane seats and why airline are adding more premium options to their cabins.
Correction at 4:55: A previous version of this piece misstated the leader in airplane seat manufacturing
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:03 — Evolution of seats
04:42 — Demand for seats
07:01 — Design
11:29 — What's next