Why Airplane Seats Are Getting Bigger And Fancier Again

Why Airplane Seats Are Getting Bigger And Fancier Again



Airlines have been spending big to add more space and comfort to seats on board planes. According to AeroDynamic advisory, airplane seats were a $2.6 billion dollar market globally in 2022, almost half of $6.2 aircraft interiors market. U.S. airlines like American, Delta and United have been adding more premium seats to their fleets. Delta estimates its premium revenue will be 35% of total revenue this year compared to 24% in 2014. CNBC spoke to RECARO Aircraft Seating, Collins Aerospace and Delta about the trends in airplane seats and why airline are adding more premium options to their cabins.

Correction at 4:55: A previous version of this piece misstated the leader in airplane seat manufacturing

Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:03 — Evolution of seats
04:42 — Demand for seats
07:01 — Design
11:29 — What's next
 
I like premium economy on emirates. Cattle class it may be - but no sense forking out money for first/business class on these long a$$ flights back to South Asia. You are just as haggard after a 16 hour flight. Just try to get an aisle seat.
 

How airplane legroom got so tight



When you’re flying, there’s one thing you want to be above all else — comfortable. (Well, besides safe, of course!)

Whether or not you’re comfortable is determined by a slew of factors, but none draw more ire than seat pitch — the fancy term used to describe the distance between where your seat begins and the seat in front of you ends. You probably know it as legroom.

Legroom is a precious commodity, and airlines are aware of this. After all, there is a finite amount of space on planes. In order to get the maximum number of people onboard, you have to either innovate — like by designing slimmer seats — or you have to shrink the seat pitch. Airlines have done both. Plus, they now give you the option to spend some more money to upgrade for more legroom, allowing you (and your wallet) to choose how comfortable you want to be.

If you want the cheapest flight, then you have to be willing to endure the slimmest seat pitch. If you’re willing and able to pay more, then you can feel the comfort of yesteryear, when seat pitch was way more luxurious.

Though there have been legal efforts to come up with minimum seat dimensions, there are no current regulations on seat pitch. For now, it’s still up to airlines to decide their own minimums, while hopefully enticing you to upgrade. Check out Vox video team's latest to learn more!
 

