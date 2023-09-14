What's new

Why Afghanistan lost its neutrality in the War on Terror September 19, 1998

A.P. Richelieu

A.P. Richelieu

From the memoirs of Musharaff.

This clearly shows that Mullah Omar refused to deport the Al-Qaeda operatives on September 19, 1998 and that he wanted to go to war against the United States.

That meant that he choose the side of Al-Qaeda in its war against the United States.
After that Afghanistan could be legally attacked by the United States.
The attack that came after 9/11 occured three years later.

IMG_6319.jpeg


IMG_6320.jpeg


IMG_6323.jpeg
 

