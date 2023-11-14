Indos
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2013
- Messages
- 23,300
- Reaction score
- 24
- Country
- Location
Whoosh high-speed train occupancy rate reaches 98.5 percent
Illustration of the Woash high-speed train. The Whoosh high-speed train has three seat classes that passengers can choose from.(Doc. PT KCIC)
13/11/2023, 18:05 WIB
Yoga Sukmana (Editor)
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - Whoosh High Speed Train again broke the record for the number of daily passengers. On November 12, 2023, the number of passengers served will reach 21,312 passengers. This number is achieved through the operation of 36 itineraries with details of 28 regular trips and 8 additional trips.
Corporate Secretary of PT KCIC, Eva Chairunisa said, the passenger volume figure was the highest transportation performance achievement during the Whoosh Fast Train operation. Previously, the highest passenger volume occurred on November 11 at 20,000 passengers and November 4 at 18,000 passengers.
"Compared to last week, there has been an increase in numbers Whoosh high-speed train passengers by 18 percent or as many as 3,259 passengers. In terms of the number of trips, there was an increase in the number of trips by 12 percent from 32 trips on November 4 to 36 trips on November 11 and 12," Eva said in a written statement, Sunday (12/11/2023).
Also read: The number of passengers on the Whoosh high-speed train is now 21,312 people per day
The increase in the number of passengers is in line with the increase in the number of trips on weekends. The Whoosh Fast Train is now one of the preferred modes of transportation for people to travel Jakarta-Bandung and vice versa.
Based on ticket data sold, of the 21,312 passengers, 497 passengers or 2.3 percent of them were first class passengers, 886 passengers or 4.2 percent business class passengers, and 19,929 passengers or 93.5 percent premium economy class passengers.
Also read: Whoosh High Speed Train Waiting Time is Only 40 Minutes at Rush Hour
"The average occupancy of each trip reached 98.5 percent. As for certain schedules, the occupancy reaches 100 percent or is sold out. Seeing the high demand for passengers, KCIC also periodically evaluates, especially related to the schedule and number of train trips," said Eva.
KCIC hopes that in the future passengers will continue to be high and more will be helped by the presence of the Whoosh Fast Train, including increases from various sectors such as tourism, MSMEs and others.
(Reporter: Shobihatunnisa Akmalia | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi)
Tingkat Keterisian Kereta Cepat Whoosh Capai 98,5 Persen
Jumlah penumpang kereta cepat Whoosh terus meningkat.
money.kompas.com