Who will succeed Jokowi? Indonesia to open candidate registration
Presidential hopefuls' choice of running mates draws attention; tight race expected
JAKARTA -- Indonesia is set to open on Thursday registration for February's presidential election, marking the official start of the process to select Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's successor as leader of the world's fourth-most populous nation.
As many as 204.8 million people are eligible to cast ballots on Feb. 14 in the globe's largest direct presidential vote. They also will elect national and regional lawmakers, choosing candidates from among 24 parties that have passed screenings by the General Elections Commission.
Three presidential candidates -- former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan -- are widely expected to join the race, with Widodo constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.
Registrations close on Oct. 25, giving way to a monthslong campaign season during which candidates will tout their prescriptions for economic growth, take stands on the planned relocation of the country's capital and debate other issues.
The country's political temperature is already rising, with names of potential vice presidential running mates being bandied about. On Wednesday, the biggest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), named Mohammad Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, as Pranowo's running mate.
The move comes after a contentious Constitutional Court ruling on Monday amending a clause that barred anyone younger than 40 from running on a presidential ticket, allowing exceptions for candidates who have already won "a general election, including a regional leader election."
Critics have slammed the ruling, arguing it was meant to clear a path for Widodo's eldest son, 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming, to join the contest as a vice presidential nominee.
Both Widodo and Rakabuming are members of the PDI-P. But Rakabuming, currently the mayor of the Central Java town of Solo, has recently emerged as a potential running mate to Subianto, chairman of the Gerindra Party.
Subianto is reportedly wooing Rakabuming in an attempt to secure support from Widodo, who has not formally endorsed any candidate. Widodo has denied influencing the court's decision.
Subianto is also considering a few other names, including the state enterprise minister and the governors of West and East Java. Gerindra Party officials have said Subianto will first discuss names with leaders of other parties in his coalition.
According to several opinion polls conducted during the past few months, Subianto, who lost to Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections, and Pranowo lead the race in a virtual dead heat, with Baswedan far behind.
Analysts believe the right running mate could tip the balance.
"It's a very competitive [race] between Prabowo and Ganjar, so the vice presidential candidate becomes an important variable," Hanta Yuda, executive director of Poltracking Indonesia, said during a recent presentation of the pollster's latest survey results.
The weightiness of the decision explains why it is taking both camps so long to name their VP nominees, Yuda said. "They're taking a peek at each other's strategies," he went on. "If they pick the wrong candidate ... it could become a blunder."
Meanwhile, Baswedan last month, in a surprise move that angered some of his previous allies, named National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar as his running mate.
Multiple polls suggest that none of the tickets is likely to win more than half of the votes, meaning a runoff is expected. The General Elections Commission has set June 26 as the date for a second round.
Some analysts say Subianto is likely to benefit from a runoff. Unlike Baswedan, seen as an opposition figure, both Pranowo and Subianto are deemed Widodo successors who would continue the current president's flagship policies. Their popularity has been attributed to the president's high approval ratings.
Subianto was an opposition leader before Widodo in 2019 offered him a cabinet post. So if Baswedan, as the polls suggest, is indeed eliminated in the first round, more of his voters are likely to shift to Subianto than Pranowo.
However, if past elections -- including the 2017 Jakarta governor race that Baswedan won -- are any indication, the situation could change drastically as voting day nears.
"There are still four or five months ahead of the election," Yuda said, "and according to the data, 50% of voters could still alter their choice. Anies [Baswedan's popularity] could still suddenly soar."
