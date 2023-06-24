Who is the real enemy of Pakistan? Your opinion please.

The biggest enemies of Pakistan, are some people within Pakistan.

Why and how?



1- Politicians don't let people unite. All politicians, from all the provinces, work as team A and team B in order to achieve that. Team A is milder, team B is more extremist. For example, JSQM from Sindh is B team of PPP. BLA from Balochistan is the B team of the BAP party. The TTP and PTM are the B teams of ANP. PSA from Punjab is the B team of Noon League and so on. The main agenda is not to let people be united against the common enemy: the establishment and Politicians of Pakistan.



2- Some people directly are working for these two groups, and are like parasites on the body of Pakistan. For example, the tanker Mafia in Karachi works directly under PPP. This mafia is a big headache for the people of Karachi. But the same mafia is paying PPP, deputy commissioners, FIA, and all the big names of Karachi, on monthly and weekly basis. Who is this mafia? These are people mainly from Punjab(Siraiki belt mostly), KPK(tribal areas), basically grass root level ghundas.



3- Then comes the businessmen who don't let some legislation to pass. These people always keep the back doors open so that they may run their illegal activities. I was sitting with a business development manager of a global giant and they were finalizing packages for different countries. Pakistan's name was not on the list, and when I asked why is Pakistan's name is not there, he said: Bause in Pakistan there is no legislation for data protection (btw, India has that, and Indias name was on the list). Each name on the list will get millions of Euros out of that project.





F U politicians of Pakistan.