Abdul Rehman Majeed
Putting aside all the hype and news headlines, Who is really killing the Indian Freedom Fighters?
There are multiple possibilities here
1) India did it - It is a big risk and not an easy task. For all the hype, India is not Israel and lacks capability.
2) China did it : To drive a wedge between India and Five Eyes. This will killl India becoming an alternative and counter weight to China.
3) Five Eyes did it : As part of a deal with India with India taking the blame. In return India will commit to help West on Taiwan.
