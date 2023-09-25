What's new

Who is really killing the Indian Freedom Fighters?

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
4,767
-40
Pakistan
Canada
Putting aside all the hype and news headlines, Who is really killing the Indian Freedom Fighters?

There are multiple possibilities here

1) India did it - It is a big risk and not an easy task. For all the hype, India is not Israel and lacks capability.

2) China did it : To drive a wedge between India and Five Eyes. This will killl India becoming an alternative and counter weight to China.

3) Five Eyes did it : As part of a deal with India with India taking the blame. In return India will commit to help West on Taiwan.
 

