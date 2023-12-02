Who broke the ceasefire; Israel or Hamas?

hassan zohaib
The new propaganda from Israeli cohorts aims to implicate Hamas for breaking the ceasefire. Blinken, who appeared unhappy when Biden referred to President Xi as a dictator, seems pleased to announce that it's Hamas restarting the war, not Netanyahu, a real dictator.
These are the few statements by the @IsraeliPM & FM office during ceasefire in which it's clearly obvious that Israel was promising to fight till the very end of Hamas. Just look at these.
the thread discussing the statements issued by the Israeli PM and FM during the ceasefire, promising to neutralize Hamas. However, now that the war has resumed,we see bombarded statements suggesting that it's Hamas who started the war.Why are they doing this?
