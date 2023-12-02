What's new

Who broke the ceasefire; Israel or Hamas?

hassan zohaib

hassan zohaib

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 11, 2012
Messages
673
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The new propaganda from Israeli cohorts aims to implicate Hamas for breaking the ceasefire. Blinken, who appeared unhappy when Biden referred to President Xi as a dictator, seems pleased to announce that it's Hamas restarting the war, not Netanyahu, a real dictator.
These are the few statements by the @IsraeliPM & FM office during ceasefire in which it's clearly obvious that Israel was promising to fight till the very end of Hamas. Just look at these.

the thread discussing the statements issued by the Israeli PM and FM during the ceasefire, promising to neutralize Hamas. However, now that the war has resumed,we see bombarded statements suggesting that it's Hamas who started the war.Why are they doing this?
 

Attachments

  • 20231202_175521.jpg
    20231202_175521.jpg
    264.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 20231202_175525.jpg
    20231202_175525.jpg
    166.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231202_160019.jpg
    20231202_160019.jpg
    148.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231202_175530.jpg
    20231202_175530.jpg
    406.1 KB · Views: 0
hassan zohaib said:
The new propaganda from Israeli cohorts aims to implicate Hamas for breaking the ceasefire. Blinken, who appeared unhappy when Biden referred to President Xi as a dictator, seems pleased to announce that it's Hamas restarting the war, not Netanyahu, a real dictator.
These are the few statements by the @IsraeliPM & FM office during ceasefire in which it's clearly obvious that Israel was promising to fight till the very end of Hamas. Just look at these.

the thread discussing the statements issued by the Israeli PM and FM during the ceasefire, promising to neutralize Hamas. However, now that the war has resumed,we see bombarded statements suggesting that it's Hamas who started the war.Why are they doing this?
Click to expand...
nuksan hamas ka hi hona hai ,
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China is increasingly hostile to Israel
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
P
  • Article
Israel Knew Hamas’s Attack Plan More Than a Year Ago
Replies
14
Views
186
Zarvan
Zarvan
Mehdipersian
Iran warns Israel through UN against ground offensive in Gaza
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
4K
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
China calls for ‘urgent’ action on Gaza as Muslim majority nations arrive in Beijing
Replies
5
Views
195
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zarvan
Hamas can defeat Israel in tunnel warfare. Palestinian State once again closer to reality
Replies
1
Views
271
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom