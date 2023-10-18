What's new

Who attacked Gaza Hospital?

Who attacked Gaza Hospital?

  • Israel due to mistake

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Israel intentonally, by own initiative or obbeying USA orders

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Hamas or Islamic Jihad due to mistake

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hamas or Islamic Jihad obbeying orders from Iran and/or Qatar (USA)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 5, 2015
Messages
3,541
Reaction score
-6
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
These Iran public declarations were made hours BEFORE than hospital attack. And it fit perfectly with the attack and the protests around embassies next.

www.presstv.ir

Iran FM: Any preemptive measure against Zionist regime possible in coming hours

Iran
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.ir

Iran's Leader: If Israeli crimes continue, no one can stop Muslims, resistance forces

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says if Israeli crimes continue, no one can stop Muslims and resistance forces.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

What win Israel attacking hospital? nothing.
What win Iran/Qatar ordering the attack? 500 injured people less to pay, and a reason to gain popular support between their people.
 

