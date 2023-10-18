Who attacked Gaza Hospital?

BHAN85
These Iran public declarations were made hours BEFORE than hospital attack. And it fit perfectly with the attack and the protests around embassies next.
What win Israel attacking hospital? nothing.
What win Iran/Qatar ordering the attack? 500 injured people less to pay, and a reason to gain popular support between their people.
Iran's Leader: If Israeli crimes continue, no one can stop Muslims, resistance forces
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says if Israeli crimes continue, no one can stop Muslims and resistance forces.
www.presstv.ir
