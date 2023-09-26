White Man Gets 16 Years In Jail For Burning LGBTQ Flag

大汉奸柳传志
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2015
- Messages
- 3,385
- Reaction score
- -24
- Country
- Location
Iowa Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Jail For Burning LGBTQ Flag At ChurchBy Bill Galluccio
December 20, 2019
An Iowa man who burned an LBGTQ flying at a church was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adolfo Martinez, 30, saw the flag at the Church of Christ in Ames and ripped it down. He then carried it a gentleman's club a few blocks away where he doused it with lighter fluid and lit it on fire.
Martinez said that he burned the flag because he opposes homosexually. He was charged with a hate crime of arson, reckless use of explosives or fire, and harassment. He told KCCI that he did not regret his actions and said he was "guilty as charged."
Despite admitting his guilt on television, Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was convicted by a jury, and a judge sentenced him to the maximum of 15 years in prison on the arson charge, one year in jail on the reckless use of explosives charge, and 30 days for harassment. The sentences will be served consecutively.
While Martinez did not show any remorse his actions, the pastor at the church, Rev. Eileen Gebbie, said that she forgives him.
"I don't hold any animosity to him or toward his family or to anyone," she said. "He is our neighbor, and I would be glad to know him and welcome him here to this space."
Photo: Story County Jail
Iowa Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Jail For Burning LGBTQ Flag At Church | iHeart
He was convicted for the hate crime of arson after he ripped the flag down and lit it on fire. | iHeart
www.iheart.com