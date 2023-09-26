What's new

White Man Gets 16 Years In Jail For Burning LGBTQ Flag

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志
Joined
Mar 27, 2015
Messages
3,385
Reaction score
-24
Country
China
Location
China

Iowa Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Jail For Burning LGBTQ Flag At Church​

By Bill Galluccio
December 20, 2019

Adolfo Martinez, 30

An Iowa man who burned an LBGTQ flying at a church was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adolfo Martinez, 30, saw the flag at the Church of Christ in Ames and ripped it down. He then carried it a gentleman's club a few blocks away where he doused it with lighter fluid and lit it on fire.
Martinez said that he burned the flag because he opposes homosexually. He was charged with a hate crime of arson, reckless use of explosives or fire, and harassment. He told KCCI that he did not regret his actions and said he was "guilty as charged."
Despite admitting his guilt on television, Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was convicted by a jury, and a judge sentenced him to the maximum of 15 years in prison on the arson charge, one year in jail on the reckless use of explosives charge, and 30 days for harassment. The sentences will be served consecutively.
While Martinez did not show any remorse his actions, the pastor at the church, Rev. Eileen Gebbie, said that she forgives him.
"I don't hold any animosity to him or toward his family or to anyone," she said. "He is our neighbor, and I would be glad to know him and welcome him here to this space."
Photo: Story County Jail

He then carried it a gentleman's club a few blocks away where he doused it with lighter fluid and lit it on fire.
That's the crime, the country/gentlemen's club. This is the axis of Anglosaxon identity and behind the scenes power. You see the British method of extreme sentencing over pettiness emerges in the same vicinity, exactly as it fits with the judicial corruption required for it.
 
Martinez is a Mexican name hence the harsh sentence
 

