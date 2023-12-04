What's new

White House：US funding for Ukraine set to run out by end of the year

White House：US funding for Ukraine set to run out by end of the year
The White House alerts to a looming funding crisis for Ukraine, emphasizing Congress’s swift action needed to safeguard Kyiv by year-end.

04/12/2023

South-facade-of-the-White-House-Washington-DC.-800x500.jpg


South facade of the White House, Washington DC, in 2007. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons


The White House has issued a warning that the US is set to run out of funds to aid Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that a failure by Congress to approve new support would “kneecap” Kyiv, Financial Times reports.

The warning issued by Shalanda Young, the White House budget director, in a letter addressed to congressional leaders on 4 December, marked the most precise evaluation to date of the diminishing financial and military backing for Ukraine from Washington.

“Without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks,” Young wrote to political leaders of both parties, according to FT, adding, “There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time.”
President Joe Biden’s $106 billion emergency funding request for key foreign policy priorities, such as Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific, faces Capitol Hill deadlock due to growing Republican resistance to aiding Kyiv.

Some Senators aim to negotiate a bipartisan agreement including support for Ukraine and reforms addressing undocumented immigration via the US southern border. Even if a Senate agreement materializes, its passage in the Republican-led House remains uncertain, as the new speaker, Mike Johnson, has expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine funding.

“Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories,” Young wrote.
Young highlighted that funding Ukraine would also yield economic benefits for the US. Since Russia’s full invasion in February 2022, the US has allocated $111 billion in aid to Kyiv. She explained that the funding would support advanced defense capabilities, including air defense systems from Alabama, Texas, and Georgia, along with essential components sourced from across all 50 US states.

The White House’s alert coincides with challenges within EU member states trying to finalize a budget agreement in Brussels, which would allocate €50 billion to Ukraine, according to insiders familiar with the negotiations, as reported by the Financial Times.

US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns​

By Associated Press Washington, D.C.
PUBLISHED 11:50 AM ET Dec. 04, 2023

Biden_Congress_Ukraine_51379


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv's war effort to defend itself from Russia's invasion may grind to a halt without it.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders and released publicly, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.

She added that the U.S. already has run out of money that it has used to prop up Ukraine's economy, and “if Ukraine’s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop.”

“We are out of money — and nearly out of time,” she wrote.

President Joe Biden has sought a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs, but it has faced a difficult reception on Capitol Hill, where there is growing skepticism about the magnitude of assistance for Ukraine and where even Republicans supportive of the funding are insisting on U.S.-Mexico border policy changes to halt the flow of migrants as a condition for the assistance.

Meanwhile, the GOP-controlled House has passed a standalone assistance package for Israel, which is fighting a war with Hamas in Gaza, while the White House has maintained that all of the priorities must be met.

Congress already has allocated $111 billion to assist Ukraine, including $67 billion in military procurement funding, $27 billion for economic and civil assistance and $10 billion for humanitarian aid. Young wrote that all of it, other than about 3% of the military funding, had been depleted by mid-November.

The Biden administration has said it has slowed the pace of some military assistance to Kyiv in recent weeks to try to stretch supplies until Congress approves more funding.
“We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight,” Young wrote. “This isn’t a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now. It is time for Congress to act.”

The letter followed a classified Capitol Hill briefing on Nov. 29 for the top House and Senate leaders on the need for the assistance. Defense and other national security officials briefed the “big four” congressional leaders as Congress is debating Biden’s nearly $106 billion funding package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine but has become snared by Republican demands for U.S.-Mexico border security changes.

“They were clear that Ukraine needs the aid soon — and so does our military need the aid soon,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview.

