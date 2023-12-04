beijingwalker
White House：US funding for Ukraine set to run out by end of the year
The White House alerts to a looming funding crisis for Ukraine, emphasizing Congress’s swift action needed to safeguard Kyiv by year-end.
04/12/2023
South facade of the White House, Washington DC, in 2007. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons
The White House has issued a warning that the US is set to run out of funds to aid Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that a failure by Congress to approve new support would “kneecap” Kyiv, Financial Times reports.
The warning issued by Shalanda Young, the White House budget director, in a letter addressed to congressional leaders on 4 December, marked the most precise evaluation to date of the diminishing financial and military backing for Ukraine from Washington.
Some Senators aim to negotiate a bipartisan agreement including support for Ukraine and reforms addressing undocumented immigration via the US southern border. Even if a Senate agreement materializes, its passage in the Republican-led House remains uncertain, as the new speaker, Mike Johnson, has expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine funding.
The White House’s alert coincides with challenges within EU member states trying to finalize a budget agreement in Brussels, which would allocate €50 billion to Ukraine, according to insiders familiar with the negotiations, as reported by the Financial Times.
