What's new

White House says it can no longer promise Ukraine more U.S. aid is coming

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
65,956
-55
99,521
Country
China
Location
China

White House says it can no longer promise Ukraine more U.S. aid is coming​

By Sean Boynton
Posted December 7, 2023 6:51 pm

The White House said Thursday it is now unable to pledge to Ukraine that it will receive more U.S. military, economic and humanitarian aid to help counter Russia’s invasion as the funding continues to get blocked by Congress.

Senate Republicans voted unanimously on Wednesday to block an emergency spending bill to provide US$110.5 billion in funds for Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, as they demand policy changes to control the flow of immigration via the U.S.-Mexico border. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, similarly, have vowed to block any funding for Ukraine that’s not tied to more limits on asylum, increased deportations and other conservative immigration proposals.

Asked Thursday if the White House can provide any assurances to Ukraine that additional funding is coming their way, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said no.

“We are not in a position to make that promise to Ukraine given where things are on the Hill,” he said.

The language was a stark change in tone after weeks of assurances by U.S. President Joe Biden and top military and diplomatic leaders to their Ukrainian counterparts that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine despite the political gridlock.

Biden’s original US$106-billion national security funding request included about US$61 billion for Ukraine. The White House has said the new money is critical as existing funding dries up, estimating they will have fully exhausted those funds by the end of this month.

The White House’s budget director told congressional leaders in a letter on Monday that failing to approve the new aid will “kneecap” Kyiv’s war effort and economic recovery. The military aid is mostly going toward replenishing U.S. weapons and equipment stockpiles with new equipment to replace those sent to Ukraine, which officials have said will also be harmed if no new aid is approved.

The emergency national security aid package proposed by Biden that was blocked in the Senate, known as a supplemental, includes about US$20 billion for security funding at the U.S.-Mexico border. But Republicans are insisting on backing up that money with policy changes.

Democrats and Republicans had negotiated for weeks to add immigration policy changes to the security bill to win enough Republican votes to pass.

Those talks broke off last Friday, and Reuters and the Associated Press reported that emotions ran so high that a classified Senate briefing on Ukraine on Tuesday erupted into a shouting match from which several Republicans stormed out.

The heated dispute is also holding up aid to Israel, though for different reasons. While the Senate’s current bill ties Israel with Ukraine, the border and other issues, the House last month passed a standalone US$14.3-billion Israel aid bill that includes cuts to the Internal Revenue Service in order to pay for it. The White House and Senate Democrats have rejected that approach.

“We are left with only two paths forward to break the logjam. Either Republicans can take us up on an amendment offer or we can restart negotiations,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he opened the chamber on Thursday.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, repeated assertions that Democrats do not take border security seriously enough, but said he hoped for an agreement.

“Hopefully, the Senate can now see a new opportunity to make real progress on legislation that addresses urgent national security priorities both at home and abroad,” McConnell said in the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who has been a main negotiator in immigration talks with Republicans, said the two sides were meeting on Thursday.

“We need more constructive ideas from Republicans that can get Democratic votes. I’m willing to listen,” he said.

Biden said on Wednesday that he was willing to make “serious compromises” with Republicans on immigration policy in order to get the Ukraine aid approved. But the White House has rejected the “all-or-nothing” approach taken by some Republicans and criticized the party for using Ukraine aid to get their way.

“They are playing chicken with our national security,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. “History will remember them harshly.”

Lawmakers said Congress should not leave for a Christmas break in mid-December without legislation being completed.

“It would be irresponsible legislatively for our Republican colleagues to decide that they’re going home to celebrate the holidays, when our allies continue to be involved in existential fights that relate directly to America’s national security,” the top House Democrat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, said at his weekly news conference.

Amid the uncertainty over the aid, Ukraine this week signed agreements with two U.S. companies to manufacture artillery shells as Kyiv seeks to develop a domestic defence sector. But Ukrainian officials acknowledged it could be at least two years before those operations are up and running.

“For us, it is a matter of survival to create a military industry that matches the scale of the enemy’s industrial capacity,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov was quoted as saying at a U.S.-Ukraine defence conference held in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the conference that Ukraine did not want to rely solely on military aid from allies and aimed to become a donor of security for its neighbours in the future.

globalnews.ca

White House says it can no longer promise Ukraine more U.S. aid is coming - National | Globalnews.ca

New aid for Ukraine is being blocked in Congress as Republicans seek to include major changes in U.S. immigration policy, some of which have been rejected by Democrats.
globalnews.ca globalnews.ca
 
The stupid bastards have lost in so-called Ukraine, Russia simply whupped the NATO queers.




🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇷🇺 Tucker Carlson on X:

"The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, defense secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, “we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia.” Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids."
 
beijingwalker said:
Morons in PDF who claimed that Ukraine would definitely win the war go group disappearing.
Click to expand...
There are a lot of totally deluded western morons and some of their coconut shills here who don't have clue about any thing military or basic strategic mass. Russia is a first rate superpower with a illustrious military history dating back to Kievan-Rus 863 AD and the creation of the Slavic Russian state. Kiev is Russian heartland and they are fighting on their soil and hardly about to lose. The Kiev Jew cabal is insanely delusional like the Anglo-Zionist queers. Russian military has done exceptionally well considering 50+++ NATO queers and assorted lapdogs from corrupt Pakistan, poodle Australia to Zionist puppet Morocco supplying weapons to the Kiev Jew cabal. Russians stood their ground as expected and this Ukraine fantasy is over and kaput.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Ukraine could lose its war with Russia if the U.S. delays military aid, top Ukrainian official says
Replies
2
Views
103
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Poll: U.S. public's support for Ukraine begins to wane
Replies
3
Views
244
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
What does speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ousting mean for US aid to Ukraine?
Replies
0
Views
175
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
White House：US funding for Ukraine set to run out by end of the year
Replies
3
Views
114
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US public support declines for arming Ukraine, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
Replies
2
Views
226
MajesticPug
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom