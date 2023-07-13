hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 659
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Haridwar: Footage of Yatra devotees attacking the car of a Muslim family and then beating them up
Unknown location - Yatra devotee shows a lakh worth of drugs and talks about how it's common for drug usage to take place during the yatra
Meanwhile at the same time, the Indian government is ordering closure of Muslim meat stores.
It's common for prostitutes to be used by Yatra organizers to encourage the participation of more radical Hindu youth:
Meanwhile, radicals will also forbid the participation of ordinary women, who are considered impure:
Unknown location - Yatra devotee shows a lakh worth of drugs and talks about how it's common for drug usage to take place during the yatra
10 billion year old Tantrum Kulcha
Watch "10 billion year old Tantrum Kulcha" on Streamable.
streamable.com
Meanwhile at the same time, the Indian government is ordering closure of Muslim meat stores.
It's common for prostitutes to be used by Yatra organizers to encourage the participation of more radical Hindu youth:
Meanwhile, radicals will also forbid the participation of ordinary women, who are considered impure: