What's new

While the Indian government arrests Muslims for namaz, radical Hindus celebrate the Kanwar Yatra with public drug consumption and mob violence

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
659
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Haridwar: Footage of Yatra devotees attacking the car of a Muslim family and then beating them up

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678742410908532736

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678747063721533441

Unknown location - Yatra devotee shows a lakh worth of drugs and talks about how it's common for drug usage to take place during the yatra

streamable.com

10 billion year old Tantrum Kulcha

Watch "10 billion year old Tantrum Kulcha" on Streamable.
streamable.com streamable.com

Meanwhile at the same time, the Indian government is ordering closure of Muslim meat stores.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1677626266051289089

It's common for prostitutes to be used by Yatra organizers to encourage the participation of more radical Hindu youth:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678835627348066304

Meanwhile, radicals will also forbid the participation of ordinary women, who are considered impure:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679128313409798146
 
it is just plain of hate of Islam... Islam is just the opposite of hinduism
 
Everything is cheap in India and nothing comes cheaper than a Muslim life. Unfortunately there is no internal solution to India while Indians are a global problem. There must be an intervention in India at the behest of OIC to safeguard Muslim life in India.
 
That's unfortunate. These jahils bring a bad name to Hinduism. Even most hindus are apprehensive of hooliganism that happens during kanwar yatra. Many of them are unruly and misbehave with everyone, be it hindus or muslims.
 

Similar threads

Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
3K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Kashmiri Pandit
India and the Greek World; A study in the transmission of culture
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Providence
Providence

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom