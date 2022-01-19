Which political party would be first choice if Elections are held Today?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are in a strong position in their respective strongholds.According to an Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey, the PML-N is the most popular party in Punjab, with the support of 46pc of people in case of early elections. The PTI is second with 31pc voters’ backing. About 5pc will vote for the PPP, 3pc for the TLP, while 2pc intend to vote for the PMLQ.In the poll, the Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey also asked the public if they had voted for the PTI in the 2018 general election.To which, 44pc answered “yes” while 54pc said “no.” The 44pc, who had voted for the PTI in 2018, were asked if they would vote for the PTI in 2023 as well.Over 52pc expressed their intention not to vote for the PTI in the next general election, but 40pc said they would once again support the PTI.