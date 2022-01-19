What's new

Which political party would be First Choice if Elections are held Today?

Which political party would be first choice if Elections are held Today?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are in a strong position in their respective strongholds.

According to an Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey, the PML-N is the most popular party in Punjab, with the support of 46pc of people in case of early elections. The PTI is second with 31pc voters’ backing. About 5pc will vote for the PPP, 3pc for the TLP, while 2pc intend to vote for the PMLQ.

Probably end of PTI and Imran Khan is near | selected by Army/ISI | And no real benefit to 220m Pakistanis ever given other than squeezing them

In the poll, the Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey also asked the public if they had voted for the PTI in the 2018 general election.

To which, 44pc answered “yes” while 54pc said “no.” The 44pc, who had voted for the PTI in 2018, were asked if they would vote for the PTI in 2023 as well.

Over 52pc expressed their intention not to vote for the PTI in the next general election, but 40pc said they would once again support the PTI.
 
Any party, as long as Imran Khan is the Prime Minister.
 
Menace2Society said:
How many examples of corruption does the voter need to stop voting for PMLN and PPP? :lol:
Click to expand...

See that only works if the voter himself is not corrupt. Most Pakistani who vote for corrupt politicians are themselves people of bad morals, they just lack the opportunity to commit corruption using govt funds. Otherwise people would not vote for corrupt inviduals - regardless of which party they stood for.
 
Pretty much same as 2013 with exception PTI losing some ground in KPK and PPPP some in sindh

But all educated liberal class of punjab and sindh still support PMLN & PPPP respectively

So new election will be PTI losing more seats and may be becoming second party behind PMLN unless south punjab side withPTI again
Still not enough for 2/3 majority but good enough for governance
 
any party to denounce and throw usurious banks, secondly leader hell bent on power to buildup country but not money will send ppl to gallows for smallest corruption.
 

Performances of all CMs (Chief Ministers of Provinces) of Pakistan | | Survey Results

CM Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar leads... leaves behind all chief ministers in performance survey

Murad Ali Shah is the worst performing CM in Sindh. Sindh should be divided.

1642630737879.png
 
Just proves that performance doesnt matter
Despitw poor performance of murad ali shah PPPP will still get votes
 
Stop hitting marijuana infused NASWAR, You are starting to sound like Maryam Safdar! A survey done by Jung group is worth less then used toilet paper.
 
Is Pakistanis own fault is it not? Common Pakistanis are just so ignorant, sitting ducks, and have no clear long term idea of who to choose and who to reject and hang them in public.
 

