Which phone to buy Iphone 15pro max or pixel 8 pro?

What is your favorite phone?

  • Iphone 15 Pro Max

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Pixel 8 Pro

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Other ( please comment)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
It's hard to say really, both of have points going for them.
eg., Pixel usually have more versatile camera. Generally HDR, low light images, instant shutter are better in Pixel. However iPhone have better video capture.
iPhone have better SOC, more efficient chip. But this year iPhone 15 pro is suffering from overheating.
As for software, everyone has their own favorite. If you have windows, Pixel integrates better, if you have Mac, iPhone obviously integrates best.
Pixel have some cool stuff like magic eraser etc., The google assistant is way better than Siri. Apple though may provide you with better consistent performance. Apple will have more accessories, better resale value, google costs less.
So I don't know which one to take. In fact I may take 14 pro over 15 Pro, it has less cons.
 
StraightEdge said:
I just bought Pixel 8 pro. It's battery sucks. Thinking to return it and get Iphone but I got free watch. So in dilemma.

Pixel 8 Pro -> $450 ( effectively after adding trade in and $350 Watch)
Iphone 15 -> $1200 +
 

