Which Book are you reading

The Patriot

The Patriot

Jul 4, 2009
366
0
I am starting this threat where members can share their knowledge about the books they are currently reading or have just finished. They may share their reviews of books, provide quotes from books or give summaries. I think it will help members to learn a lot from each other's readings.

I am reading "Political Philosophy from Plato to Mao" written by Martin Cohen (Pluto Press, 2001). I will share some thoughts on it the moment i finish it.

Non Dare Call It A Conspiracy - Gary Allen. (now)

COINTELPRO Papers - Ward Churchill /Jim Vander Wall (queued)
 
Rommel: The Desert Fox by Desmond Young
53aa0e892e9f3127a82b6b36bcf3b3d2.jpg
 
well two at the moment.

the great gamble - the soviet invasion of afghanistan

and....

the pakistan army, wars, coups and irrsurections.

quite enlighting! rids of the perceptions created by the media's.
 
seems interesting. who is the writer of "The Pakistan army, wars, coups and insurrections.
 
Rommel: The Desert Fox by Desmond Young
53aa0e892e9f3127a82b6b36bcf3b3d2.jpg
Luftwaffe, I m a big Fan of Him, If u have this Book in PDF then we can make a deal...
U give me this book & i can give u Biography of Reichsmarchall Hermann Goring (do i need to tell you who he is, your user name is Luftwaffe lol)
aec1438bf99febe68a971ce0865d8929.jpg

and/or Budapest:The Stalingrad of Waffen SS,




Plus if u have more books about Nazis we can have a big deal...
 
