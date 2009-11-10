Which Book are you reading

The Patriot
I am starting this threat where members can share their knowledge about the books they are currently reading or have just finished. They may share their reviews of books, provide quotes from books or give summaries. I think it will help members to learn a lot from each other's readings.
I am reading "Political Philosophy from Plato to Mao" written by Martin Cohen (Pluto Press, 2001). I will share some thoughts on it the moment i finish it.
Thanks.
