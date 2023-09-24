Where Will the PTI Vote Bank Go if They Boycott or are Not Allowed to Participate in the Coming General Elections

Imran's popularity surged after his removal from the Govt mainly due to the dismal performance of the PDM. His vote bank mainly comprises youth( 20-40 years), who form nearly 50% of Pakistan's Population. Can other Political Parties woe them into their fold if PTI decides not to participate for some reasons.

PPP might try to woe PTI cadres in Punjab as an alternate anti-Nawaz force. But Zardari's legacy is a main stumbling block. Nevertheless, PPP might try to play as a good cop saving PTI folks from the Nasty, Cruel, and Vindictive PMLN!

JI nearly came number one in the last Karachi Municipal elections beating PTI by a long margin, who were no1 party in the 2018 GEs. JI vote bank is mainly Urdu Speaking or Pashtuns in Pakistan. Many PTI voters in Karachi and KPK might find it a good alternative compared to others whom they despise a lot!

IPP and PTI parliamentarians may only capture PTI voter who is mainly aligned with the electable/biradari of their area!

JUI and PMLN might be the least beneficiaries of any PTI voter, as the whole PTI mindset is totally against them.

Independents might get a chunk of votes from PTI as they may portray their independent rhetoric to the masses.

Other parties like the Nationalists, MQM, ANP and GDA may not attract any PTI voters as they bear little significance.



Whatever the adverse reasons PTI should not boycott any elections as it may lose its edge for a long time. Any elections without a main player will be a total farce.