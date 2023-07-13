Where is Maryam Safdar (Nawaz)?

Jazzbot
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2010
- Messages
- 10,107
- Reaction score
- 14
- Country
- Location
Anyone noticed that Maryam nani is out of the scenes in past few weeks, there are no tweets or press conferences or statements from her at all?
Wonder why?
Because there is a ban at mentioning Imran Khan on the media
As IK had predicted, what will Maryam Nawaz have to say if there is a ban on mentioning IK.
Wonder why?
Because there is a ban at mentioning Imran Khan on the media
As IK had predicted, what will Maryam Nawaz have to say if there is a ban on mentioning IK.