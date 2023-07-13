What's new

Where is Maryam Safdar (Nawaz)?

Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 27, 2010
Messages
10,107
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Anyone noticed that Maryam nani is out of the scenes in past few weeks, there are no tweets or press conferences or statements from her at all?

Wonder why?

Because there is a ban at mentioning Imran Khan on the media :rofl:

As IK had predicted, what will Maryam Nawaz have to say if there is a ban on mentioning IK.
 
Jazzbot said:
Anyone noticed that Maryam nani is out of the scenes in past few weeks, there are no tweets or press conferences or statements from her at all?

Wonder why?

Because there is a ban at mentioning Imran Khan on the media :rofl:

As IK had predicted, what will Maryam Nawaz have to say if there is a ban on mentioning IK.
Click to expand...


she has no education, no brains, no beliefs only to rule and make money, she also knows all her rallies were flops.
 
Queen calibiri has succeeded in collaboration with military junta in cornering PTI, thus she maybe busy making arrangements in bringing back her Godfather in Pakistan.
 
Is she having more plastic surgery?

Usually when she is AWOL, she is usually on her back returning favours to loyal patwaris or in the operation theater having her face pulled back.

Maybe our house patwaris can comment on her absence?
 
MV5BMTkwNmM3ZWMtNDY1Ni00YmFhLTg2ZTgtZmE3NTBmOGUwOTUyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyOTI3MzI4MzA@._V1_.jpg
 
Maybe she is out to make Qataris happy so that they pull some strings for her.
 
1689249698839.jpeg

Jazzbot said:
Anyone noticed that Maryam nani is out of the scenes in past few weeks, there are no tweets or press conferences or statements from her at all?

Wonder why?

Because there is a ban at mentioning Imran Khan on the media :rofl:

As IK had predicted, what will Maryam Nawaz have to say if there is a ban on mentioning IK.
Click to expand...
1689249731699.jpeg
 
Jazzbot said:
Anyone noticed that Maryam nani is out of the scenes in past few weeks, there are no tweets or press conferences or statements from her at all?

Wonder why?

Because there is a ban at mentioning Imran Khan on the media :rofl:

As IK had predicted, what will Maryam Nawaz have to say if there is a ban on mentioning IK.
Click to expand...
She has nothing left to say.... She is feeling suicidal now that she cannot mention the name of her Love, her Obsession.... Imran Khan
 
She’s a nobody….the only people who like her are the perverted 45 year old plus men from certain districts of central Punjab.…and that too because of their sexual perversions.

Other than that….nobody takes her seriously. Just another ho in a rob.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
“Very touching”: AJK man bequeaths his entire property to Maryam Nawaz
2
Replies
20
Views
560
mangochutney
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for 'facilitating some Quarters
Replies
9
Views
575
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Maryam snubs husband for going against party policy
Replies
9
Views
520
Destranator
D
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
776
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Elections will take place in 2025, predicts Safdar
Replies
0
Views
246
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom