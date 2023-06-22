Where are TLP?

You see the issue with Pakistanis is we always defend our favorites no matter what, the establishment lovers do it, PDM lovers do it, Mullah lovers do it, Pti lovers do it but noone sticks with what is right as @VCheng
pointed out a while back. @Meengla
is also making similar points but noone understands them.
If you try to stick with whats right then your accused of playing good cop bad cop.
One Tlp leader declared bajwa as traitor and qadiani, the whole tlp was condemned, were called extremists, traitors, agents and people who are costing economic loss by protesting.
Pti today has declared all Generals as Mir Jafers, traitors, sellouts, people for a year have been hoping for a mutiny.
The propaganda, lies, false cases, torture, arrests used against Tlp are now used against Pti. To me its exactly the same. Its not just the police, its the whole state machinery used to bring down those who challenge the status quo. Whenever someone comes in government suddenly they become brutal.
Unfortunately this is common in Pakistan, people picking on the weak, ganging up against the weak, sticking with their own even if they're wrong.
Today Tlp is quiet or behaving is because they faced the brutality of the state, they were also warned by many ulema to calm down, even condemned in speeches, hopefully they learnt their lesson.
Fawad Chaudhry acting big against Tlp. He said its a joint decision by army, intelligence agencies and Pti government. Today the decision against Pti is jointly done by PDM, Army and intelligence agencies. Now to Pti it looks bad but for the opponents its show time.