Where are TLP?

Azad_ Kashmiri

A few years ago, TLP, Rasol ka Ashiq stopped and burned the country demanding Pakistan kicks out French Ambassador and severe tie’s with France. How dumb are they not knowing how much loans France have given to Pakistan? No military courts or banning TLP? Now Shahbaz, junior cat father is begging France. Double standards ey @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik

Tlp protested but Pti killed 36 of their followers, arrested 1000s, many leaders died in jails, afterwards they calmed down because the sunni ulema issued statements against them, warned them to stop causing problems. Pakistanis are never satisfied, if they protest then are declared as terrorists and agents and if they stay quiet then also the same.
 
TLP is the C team of Napak Fouj. They will only come once they get orders
PakAlp said:
Tlp protested but Pti killed 36 of their followers, arrested 1000s, many leaders died in jails, afterwards they calmed down because the sunni ulema issued statements against them, warned them to stop causing problems. Pakistanis are never satisfied, if they protest then are declared as terrorists and agents and if they stay quiet then also the same.
Real problem is they are hypocrite like other molvis.

"Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda" made them TTP 2.0 with different sect, different ideology, but same hypocrisy.

Their demand was so stupid to kick out french Ambassador, if that was happened, then all EU had kicked Pak Ambassadors from Europe. Pak military will not agree, as Pakistan need France to upgrade Mirage jet and Pakistan purchase submarines from them. On other hand none of arab govt bycotted them.
 
Hero786 said:
Real problem is they are hypocrite like other molvis.

"Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda" made them TTP 2.0 with different sect, different ideology, but same hypocrisy.

Their demand was so stupid to kick out french Ambassador, if that was happened, then all EU had kicked Pak Ambassadors from Europe. Pak military will not agree, as Pakistan need France to upgrade Mirage jet and Pakistan purchase submarines from them. On other hand none of arab govt bycotted them.
They were being used to destabilize PTI govt.

India applied international pressure along with balakot strikes and TLP applied internal pressure. Pakistan is under occupation by traitors. India has invaded and won.
 
Rent a ashiq program is clearly not being sponsored by the GHQ Duffers.

They're too busy making investment councils without functioning state institutions and public confidence LOL
 
PakAlp said:
Pti killed 36 of their followers,
Hold up guys, a hot new take just dropped.

PTI killed 36 of their own people...not the state, not the police, but PTI itself.

Yeh bhi PTI nay kia hai? PTI sent people to a guy's in laws and arrested his wife and left behing a one year old child? Yeh bhi PTI ki ghalti hai?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671928830766858261

A woman goes to court to meet her husband and gets kidnapped? Yeh bhi PTI ki ghalti hai?

What is the justification for thrashing a person's home like this?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669348896240463872

Or, how about this? If a guy has committed a crime, then he just dissociates from PTI like this and he goes off free?

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/14erl8y

And this is the family of the same guy after his home was thrashed by cops last year

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528872382647390208

Yeh bhi PTI ki ghalti hai?

Where do you guys even think from?

Thori si to sharam kar lo yar.
 
Jango said:
Hold up guys, a hot new take just dropped.

PTI killed 36 of their own people...not the state, not the police, but PTI itself.
Pai ji, i am talking about Tlp protesters killing.
PTI was in government, Imran Khan was PM, Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry were issuing statements everyday, they banned Tlp, got all their Facebook, youtube accounts deleted, declared them as terrorists, arrested their leader for 6 months without any charges, used excessive force, shellings, chemicals. Yes the police killed them, I am not denying that.

The exact same is happening with PTI.
 
PakAlp said:
Pai ji, i am talking about Tlp protesters killing.
PTI was in government, Imran Khan was PM, Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry were issuing statements everyday, they banned Tlp, got all their Facebook, youtube accounts deleted, declared them as terrorists, arrested their leader for 6 months without any charges, used excessive force, shellings, chemicals. Yes the police killed them, I am not denying that.

The exact same is happening with PTI.
My bad then. But both were wrong.

Our police and law enforcement needs a major overhaul in handling these sort of protests.

But comparing the two incidences is apples and oranges. One is a country wide targeted crackdown with no reason at all.
 
It pains me to post a picture of this filthy French president but only to remind you that he officially put up cartoons of Naudullah Aqa in Paris to expel his ambassador from Pakistan. The streets were colored with blood. Today, where are the smoky speeches of the claimants of Ishq Rasool. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is missing to challenge the government, now maybe he is hugging the sacred chest of Maulana Shehbaz Sharif. Everyone has to give an account of their actions at the end of the day

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671864796424163330
 
Jango said:
My bad then. But both were wrong.

Our police and law enforcement needs a major overhaul in handling these sort of protests.

But comparing the two incidences is apples and oranges. One is a country wide targeted crackdown with no reason at all.
You see the issue with Pakistanis is we always defend our favorites no matter what, the establishment lovers do it, PDM lovers do it, Mullah lovers do it, Pti lovers do it but noone sticks with what is right as @VCheng pointed out a while back. @Meengla is also making similar points but noone understands them.
If you try to stick with whats right then your accused of playing good cop bad cop.

One Tlp leader declared bajwa as traitor and qadiani, the whole tlp was condemned, were called extremists, traitors, agents and people who are costing economic loss by protesting.
Pti today has declared all Generals as Mir Jafers, traitors, sellouts, people for a year have been hoping for a mutiny.

The propaganda, lies, false cases, torture, arrests used against Tlp are now used against Pti. To me its exactly the same. Its not just the police, its the whole state machinery used to bring down those who challenge the status quo. Whenever someone comes in government suddenly they become brutal.

Unfortunately this is common in Pakistan, people picking on the weak, ganging up against the weak, sticking with their own even if they're wrong.

Today Tlp is quiet or behaving is because they faced the brutality of the state, they were also warned by many ulema to calm down, even condemned in speeches, hopefully they learnt their lesson.

Fawad Chaudhry acting big against Tlp. He said its a joint decision by army, intelligence agencies and Pti government. Today the decision against Pti is jointly done by PDM, Army and intelligence agencies. Now to Pti it looks bad but for the opponents its show time.
 
PakAlp said:
You see the issue with Pakistanis is we always defend our favorites no matter what, the establishment lovers do it, PDM lovers do it, Mullah lovers do it, Pti lovers do it but noone sticks with what is right as @VCheng pointed out a while back. @Meengla is also making similar points but noone understands them.
If you try to stick with whats right then your accused of playing good cop bad cop.

One Tlp leader declared bajwa as traitor and qadiani, the whole tlp was condemned, were called extremists, traitors, agents and people who are costing economic loss by protesting.
Pti today has declared all Generals as Mir Jafers, traitors, sellouts, people for a year have been hoping for a mutiny.

The propaganda, lies, false cases, torture, arrests used against Tlp are now used against Pti. To me its exactly the same. Its not just the police, its the whole state machinery used to bring down those who challenge the status quo. Whenever someone comes in government suddenly they become brutal.

Unfortunately this is common in Pakistan, people picking on the weak, ganging up against the weak, sticking with their own even if they're wrong.

Today Tlp is quiet or behaving is because they faced the brutality of the state, they were also warned by many ulema to calm down, even condemned in speeches, hopefully they learnt their lesson.

Fawad Chaudhry acting big against Tlp. He said its a joint decision by army, intelligence agencies and Pti government. Today the decision against Pti is jointly done by PDM, Army and intelligence agencies. Now to Pti it looks bad but for the opponents its show time.
Yeah give it a month and PTI would be the next TTP or ISKP.

