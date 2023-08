When Quaid E Azam M. Ali Jinnah Visited My Family Pre Partition!

I am delighted to know your story @Meengla I wish more people can share theirs especially the people ( @Doordie @Moonlight ) who's ancestors migrated from India into Pakistan since leaving your home town and home is not easy and especially when the pathways were being blocked by the rioting mobs and the chilling stories of genocides were being received on daily basis...Just before partition the British govt asked Muslims and Hindus to submit all their weapons to the govt and they contacted both AIML and AINC to maintain peace in the land. Most of the muslim people being simpeltons gave away any of the weapons they had with them but since we are Pathans my ancestors did not hand over most of the weapons. My Great Grand father his name for was Abdul Ghafoor Khan was killed by Sikh through treachery. Just a few days before the migration. Sikhs were our subjects for centuries in Patiyala and it was our family tradition to participate in wedding of ceremonies of the our subjects especially if it was a girl / daughter...In short, He went alone to attend that wedding and they killed him...so it was really sad and tragic and after burying him they started the journey by road and through field with only the most important items and a lot of cash...and of course a with a lot weapons ( and some quite modern at that time), they encountered the rioters in the night but they had approx at hundred men with guns and great fighting skills so they dispersed the rioters with unexpected barrage of bullets and killed many of the bloodsucking vermin on the spot and lead their families safely into Pakistan.