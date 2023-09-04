What's new

When people of Pakistan will RESIST

Resist the Rouge Army

Resist the Rouge Police

Resist the Judges that go on vacation after imprisoning Legitimate Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan


The Elite FAUJI and Politian are having Wilma and dinner party for their Sons and daughters while your son and daughters sleep hungry due to rising costs


Islam does not states you don't defend your own home and family


70,000 USD SUV being driven by Yazidi Officer , servant to Core Commander

Driving over citizen of Pakistan


I could not afford a 70,000 USD SUV and I work 9 to 5 , halal income holder


But seem like SUV & Vigo easy drives for servants of Evil
 

