When people of Pakistan will RESIST

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2009
- Messages
- 37,378
- Reaction score
- 68
- Country
- Location
Resist the Rouge Army
Resist the Rouge Police
Resist the Judges that go on vacation after imprisoning Legitimate Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
The Elite FAUJI and Politian are having Wilma and dinner party for their Sons and daughters while your son and daughters sleep hungry due to rising costs
Islam does not states you don't defend your own home and family
Resist the Rouge Police
Resist the Judges that go on vacation after imprisoning Legitimate Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
The Elite FAUJI and Politian are having Wilma and dinner party for their Sons and daughters while your son and daughters sleep hungry due to rising costs
Islam does not states you don't defend your own home and family
Last edited: