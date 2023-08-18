What's new

When Nawaz sharif was in his prime; loved by everyone

Sajid Malik on Reels | sajid.mahmood.12720 · Original audio

610K views, 8.8K likes, 281 comments, 9K shares, Facebook Reels from Sajid Malik.
When popular 2/3 leader was disposed


When he returns and was kick out from airport
Weird how he was able to board a flight lol
Probably a miscalculation by army of his supporters


When tabdeeli came in 2013 the golden era of PMLN
 
Last edited:
Era with lowest inflation and highest coalition support fund

Don in his Bentley
 
Sad to see how 2/3rd majority government of Nawaz sharif was removed by army. Democracy was never allowed to grow
 

