When Nawaz Sharif tried to become the King of Pakistan

he would have succeeded but his fat a ss is too big for kings chair.I'm trying to find sources from the 90s where he tried to dissolve the parliamentary system and declare Pakistan a monarchy, with his soor bum as King.
Does anyone remember?
Tried? well he built a palace called Jatti Umra palace that has over 1000 servants working there.
Too bad Musharraf grabbed him by the balls and threw him out...and people distributed sweets in lahore after his removal.
NS considers his senior party members as his servants and everyone else his slaves. Maryam nawaz has worst attitude.
Everyone knows how the PMLN "won" the elections.Not really
People were upset I still remember
There were few disheartened patwaris but they soon started to miss him just like how people miss their girlfriends
The pictures u see are like today staged by mushi
There is reason Nawaz sharif won 9/9 times over 40 years from Punjab