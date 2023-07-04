What's new

When Nawaz Sharif tried to become the King of Pakistan

I'm trying to find sources from the 90s where he tried to dissolve the parliamentary system and declare Pakistan a monarchy, with his soor bum as King.

Does anyone remember?
 
Parliament was devolved in 1993, but I don't remember anything about declaring a monarchy.
 
Tried? well he built a palace called Jatti Umra palace that has over 1000 servants working there.

Too bad Musharraf grabbed him by the balls and threw him out...and people distributed sweets in lahore after his removal.

NS considers his senior party members as his servants and everyone else his slaves. Maryam nawaz has worst attitude.
 
Neelo said:
I'm trying to find sources from the 90s where he tried to dissolve the parliamentary system and declare Pakistan a monarchy, with his soor bum as King.

Does anyone remember?
Click to expand...
Well, he tried to become Amir ul momineen just like Zia but attempt was badly failed. Otherwise he become permanent for life sitting PM of Pakistan.
 
All these whore politicians and whore generals have destroyed Pakistan.
 
BamsiBey said:
Tried? well he built a palace called Jatti Umra palace that has over 1000 servants working there.

Too bad Musharraf grabbed him by the balls and threw him out...and people distributed sweets in lahore after his removal.

NS considers his senior party members as his servants and everyone else his slaves. Maryam nawaz has worst attitude.
Click to expand...

In there heads they already view themselves as superior to everyone else.

But I meant legally…meaning they could rule forever. That’s what that moron wanted to do.
 
BamsiBey said:
Tried? well he built a palace called Jatti Umra palace that has over 1000 servants working there.

Too bad Musharraf grabbed him by the balls and threw him out...and people distributed sweets in lahore after his removal.

NS considers his senior party members as his servants and everyone else his slaves. Maryam nawaz has worst attitude.
Click to expand...
Not really
People were upset I still remember
There were few disheartened patwaris but they soon started to miss him just like how people miss their girlfriends

The pictures u see are like today staged by mushi

There is reason Nawaz sharif won 9/9 times over 40 years from Punjab
 
Neelo said:
I'm trying to find sources from the 90s where he tried to dissolve the parliamentary system and declare Pakistan a monarchy, with his soor bum as King.

Does anyone remember?
Click to expand...
Heard rumours from elders. His supporters were laughed at loudly once he started sending his "royal dignitaries".

There is only one King in Pakistan and that is the bureaucracy.

ziaulislam said:
Not really
People were upset I still remember
There were few disheartened patwaris but they soon started to miss him just like how people miss their girlfriends

The pictures u see are like today staged by mushi

There is reason Nawaz sharif won 9/9 times over 40 years from Punjab
Click to expand...
Everyone knows how the PMLN "won" the elections.

The Ganjas wanted to use for-sale mullahe and had some fatwas in mind. They were then given samples of fatwas countering theirs and it scared the daylights out of them so badly that they decided to become secular lol.
 

