When modi screwed up cash hoarders/corrupt beaucrats with newer currency and digital laws

Whole India is moving towards high documentation and cash less economy

Pakistan is doing the reverse


Today every beurocrats in SINDH and punjab hoarda billions (and ironically it's now legal to have unknown assets per new laws)

People mocked modi but he simply ate up all the illegal cash by making it worthless

It was the Pappu in India that started with the whole demonetization disaster narrative. Common man even though struggled had understood the reason behind it and that's why you saw Modi winning 2019 election with even greater majority than 2014.

Today most of India's economy has been digitalized and our mobile payment system (UPI) making record transactions. Thankfully current leadership will come back to power in 2024 and the progress of our country will keep continuing.

interviewtimes.net

Record-breaking: UPI-based payments surpass 10 billion monthly transactions - Interview Times

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the number of monthly UPI-based transactions surpassed 10 billion in August. The NPCI revealed late Thursday that UPI transactions for the month were over Rs 15.18 trillion, with a total value of over Rs 10.24 billion. UPI has seen...
interviewtimes.net interviewtimes.net
 
digital payments have now taken over the financial transaction , it is very easy to pay by phone . You dont need to carry cash , no cash transaction above 20000 is allowed. So he is closing avenues for hoarding and using black money .
 

