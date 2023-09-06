When modi screwed up cash hoarders/corrupt beaucrats with newer currency and digital laws

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,765
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Whole India is moving towards high documentation and cash less economy
Pakistan is doing the reverse
Today every beurocrats in SINDH and punjab hoarda billions (and ironically it's now legal to have unknown assets per new laws)
People mocked modi but he simply ate up all the illegal cash by making it worthless
Pakistan is doing the reverse
Today every beurocrats in SINDH and punjab hoarda billions (and ironically it's now legal to have unknown assets per new laws)
People mocked modi but he simply ate up all the illegal cash by making it worthless
Online payment✌️ #fun #funny #funnyreels #funnypost #funnymeme #funnyvideos #funnymemes #paytmcash #paytm #enjoy #enjoylife #thuglife #thugz #india #enjoying #enjoyment | Info and Joy | Azaan Ali · Mujhe Dushman Ke Bachon KO Parhana Hai
272K views, 5.8K likes, 58 comments, 3.4K shares, Facebook Reels from Info and Joy: Online payment✌️ #fun #funny #funnyreels #funnypost #funnymeme #funnyvideos #funnymemes #paytmcash #paytm #enjoy...
www.facebook.com