What's new

When Indonesia ‘gave the key to its arsenal to Pakistan’

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,063
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

یہ کہانی ہے پاکستان اور انڈونیشیا کے تاریخی تعلق کی۔ پاکستان کے وجود میں آنے کے بعد کن کن مشکل حالات میں انڈونیشیا نے پاکستان کی مدد کی اور بانی پاکستان محمد علی جناح کے انڈونیشیا کے بارے میں کیا تاثرات تھے؟ جانیے اس آڈیو سٹوری میں۔

This is the story of the historical relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia. After the existence of Pakistan, in what difficult situations did Indonesia help Pakistan and what were the impressions of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah about Indonesia? Find out in this audio story.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی کو ریلیف دلوانے کیلئے پارٹی قیادت نے مغربی ممالک کے سفیروں سے مدد مانگ لی
Replies
5
Views
213
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
imadul
Why thou liest amonst the truthful? میرا جھوٹ ہی میرا سچ ہے
Replies
0
Views
258
imadul
imadul
Imran Khan
پاکستان دلدل میں کھڑا ہے، معاشی ترقی اللہ کے ذمے: اسحاق ڈار
Replies
4
Views
432
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
وڈیوز کا دھندہ، قوم کی بیٹیاں، ایک کرب ناک حقیقت
Replies
7
Views
761
imadul
imadul
C
Why ZAB was the biggest Curse on Pakistan
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom