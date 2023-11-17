The past 18 months have been a harrowing ordeal for the people of Pakistan, as they have endured the relentless crimes committed by the Pakistan Army and its controlled state apparatus. This passage aims to shed light on some of the pivotal actions undertaken by the Pakistan Army, illustrating the reasons behind their actions and the methods they employ to maintain their illegitimate hold on state affairs.

Question patriotism of people demanding justice ​

The sham army, in their bid to maintain control, cunningly questions the patriotism of those who dare to demand justice. They label these individuals as traitors, accusing them of undermining the very fabric of the nation. By doing so, they manipulate the emotions of the general public, sowing seeds of doubt and division among those who seek truth and accountability.

Checked for the Pakistan Army, law-breaches are classified as terrorists sought to be convicted in military tribunals.

Mask institutional crimes as a necessity for national security ​

Under the guise of national security, the sham army skillfully conceals its own institutional crimes. They exploit the fear and vulnerability of the people, convincing them that these actions are necessary sacrifices for the greater good. In this twisted narrative, any opposition or questioning of their actions is portrayed as a threat to the nation's safety, effectively silencing dissenting voices.

Checked for Pakistan Army that labels logical opposition as "part of 5th generation warfare", "terrorists", "traitors" and "paid by the enemy".

Attack logical opposition with brute force ​

The sham army, devoid of any legitimate justification for their actions, resorts to brute force to suppress logical opposition. They unleash their power upon anyone who dares to challenge their authority, crushing dissent with violence and intimidation. Through this display of aggression, they aim to instill fear and discourage any further resistance.

Checked for Pakistan Army. Asking logical questions goes beyond what is allowed, and those who dare to offer logical opposition are swiftly lifted, prosecuted, murdered, or permanently disappeared.

Create artificial KPIs to craft a hope of relief ​

To maintain a semblance of hope and control, the sham army creates artificial Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that promise relief to the suffering masses. These deceptive metrics are carefully crafted to give the illusion of progress and improvement, while in reality, they serve as mere distractions from the true atrocities being committed. The people are left clinging to these false promises, desperately hoping for a better future that may never come.

Checked for Pakistan Army. The dollar is being pulled down at a time when it suits their occupation, and prices are being reduced by a minuscule percentage to create news and repeated, discussed, and appreciated for weeks through controlled analysts and media.

Punish criminals beyond the law, then broadcast their suffering ​

In a twisted display of power, the sham army punishes criminals beyond the boundaries of the law, subjecting them to unimaginable suffering. These acts of cruelty are not only meant to deter others from opposing their rule but also serve as a spectacle for the general public. By broadcasting the suffering of these individuals, they aim to instill fear and reinforce their control over the population.

Checked for Pakistan Army. Ex-Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and 10,000 political workers were imprisoned and made public appearances on purpose to be photographed, interviewed, and showcased, serving as a lesson to anyone who dares to stand.

Create and spread fear among the general public ​

Fear becomes the weapon of choice for the sham army as they create and spread a pervasive atmosphere of terror among the general public. Through constant surveillance, arbitrary arrests, and public displays of punishment, they ensure that fear permeates every aspect of society. This fear serves as a powerful tool to suppress any potential resistance and maintain their grip on power.

Checked for Pakistan Army, they've eliminated,d abducted, tortured, and then released important media and political people so they may "tell the story" to propagate layers of fear in the public and they may know what's the cost of voicing against them.

Install undeserving, pull-able people on public chairs ​

To further solidify their control, the sham army installs undeserving and easily manipulated individuals in positions of public authority. These puppet figures, lacking competence and integrity, serve as mere mouthpieces for the army's agenda. By placing their own loyalists in key positions, they ensure that their narrative remains unchallenged and their grip on power remains unyielding.

Checked for the Pakistan Army, incompetent people are on a chair who is grateful for the opportunity to their selectors and know their only chance to enjoy privileges, power, and influence comes through the hands and shoulders of the people who install them.

Prosecute criminals under "grey laws" creating a chance for "judicial reliefs" at will ​

The sham army manipulates the legal system to its advantage by prosecuting perceived criminals under ambiguous "grey laws." These laws, intentionally vague and open to interpretation, provide ample opportunity for the army to exercise their control over the judiciary. They can selectively grant "judicial reliefs" to those who align with their interests while punishing those who dare to oppose them.

Checked for Pakistan Army. They leave holes and "return paths" in the judicial process when prosecuting their opponents, showing them a possibility to comply and join the force to benefit from them.

Punish change-makers within the army ranks ​

Recognizing the potential threat posed by change-makers within their own ranks, the sham army ruthlessly punishes any individuals who show signs of dissent or a desire for reform. These brave soldiers, driven by a genuine desire for justice and progress, are swiftly silenced through intimidation, imprisonment, or even elimination. By suppressing these change-makers, the sham army ensures that their grip on power remains unchallenged.

Checked for the Pakistan Army, anyone who speaks of correction and operates within the circle of law is labeled a traitor, killed, or shunned away. Many ex-officers are punished under this golden rule.

Promote "you're with us" or "against us" ​

The sham army employs a divisive tactic of promoting a binary narrative, forcing individuals to choose between being "with us" or "against us." They create an environment where any form of neutrality or independent thought is seen as a betrayal. This tactic effectively polarises society, making it easier for the sham army to identify and target those who refuse to align with their oppressive regime.

Checked for Pakistan Army, you're either a defender of the institution or a traitor to Pakistan. Watch how some of the people responsible for shunning the conversation will attack this post .

By Conqueror

--17 Nov 2023, before the Pakitan Army stopped being a sham force - still in the occupation of my Nation state - Pakistan.