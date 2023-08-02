When a PIA B747 Flight entered Prohibited Area and lost Communication - Behind the Scenes Story

dexter
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2009
- Messages
- 6,027
- Reaction score
- 25
- Country
- Location
In this video, we bring you the complete behind-the-scenes story of the PIA B747 flight that entered into a prohibited area and lost communication with Islamabad air traffic control. The flight was also in danger of hitting the high Murree hills. However, timely actions by the Islamabad radar controller saved the situation. We will take you through the events that led to this incident, the actions taken by the radar controller, and the aftermath of the incident.