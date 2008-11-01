What's in your Gun Locker?

su-47 said: My gun locker contains.....nothing. I don't have a gun locker.



Seriously guys, what's the point of keeping guns at home. Especially automatic weapons? Click to expand...

Firstly,Cheetah I am a good boy honest!, you must have me confused with this category of Idiot:I assure you I am not from this section of society.Just to ensure we are all clear and every not thinking I am some gun loving nut job or “terrorist”; I was a tactics instructor for Anti Terrorist Squad, Islamabad Police and now head a Search and Rescue Team.And just in case people are wondering the weapons I have are all legally registered weapons (under licence). Someone asked how much it cost; well this one cost me 500,000 Pakistani rupees, my “sporter” is a Semi Auto (Civilian) version of the Military AR14-A1.This one was part of a shipment sent to Esajee and Sons, Rawalpindi. It is semi auto and came with three mags and an original sling. The sight is a Bushnell (one of my personal favourites).Also in response to Su-47 “why we need guns in the house and why fully auto?”It is not juts a Pakistani thing, in the US many people have access to far more exotic weapons systems (why dont you google it). Personally, Well my Ar-15 is the Civvie version it is not fully auto, my reasons for having weapon is two fold:A) protection (if someone breaks into my house dialling 15 wont get me the help in time, I should know I was in 15).B) Sport. (Excellent for Target Shooting on Single Shot, besides with the recent rise in the piggy population in Islamabad, I may apply for a licence and go hunting)…Please can others share their pics or kit... Thank you