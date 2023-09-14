What The U.S. News Media Isn’t Saying About Pakistan

dexter
Floods, economic collapse, mass protests, political tumult, military crackdowns, an imprisoned former Prime Minister and disappeared journalists – there's a lot going on in Pakistan, but U.S. news media is quiet. Despite Pakistan being a staple in U.S. international news coverage, recent events – which also implicate the U.S. government as having interfered in the country’s democratic processes – have garnered little coverage on the gravity of the current political situation in Pakistan which has seen the country’s military exert extreme control and repression. What’s going on? Backspace’s Sana Saeed looks at how the relationship between institutions of power and influence - media and foreign policy - works to manufacture which stories we care about and how.