What the Military Establishment is begging 'Imran Khan' in Attock Jail now?

What the cornered Military Establishment is begging 'Imran Khan' in Attock Jail now?
As per this video what the Army/ISI wants with carrot and stick approach to Imprisoned Imran Khan living in worst jail conditions :
- Army is asking Imran Khan for no inquiry, no investigation against ex- Army Chief Bajwa or ex-ISI Chief, so that Army/ISI destroyed reputation is somehow saved after Cipher leak. And all the actions, spying, hacking done against common Pakistanis.
- All the crimes done by Police, PDM will not go unpunished but Army/ISI should be spared by the people of Pakistan.
- Army is asking that knowing Imran Khan's popularity is the most highest, people of Pakistan want Imran Khan as new PM after elections, Army will allow Imran Khan to contest elections only, no other support.
- Army is badly trapped with no answers after the truth of Cipher Leak to topple elected Imran Khan's Government.
- Supreme Court and Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Fiaz Esa are toothless and useless for 25 Crore people of Pakistan, only Military Establishment can save Imran Khan.