What the Military Establishment is begging 'Imran Khan' in Attock Jail now?

What the cornered Military Establishment is begging 'Imran Khan' in Attock Jail now?

As per this video what the Army/ISI wants with carrot and stick approach to Imprisoned Imran Khan living in worst jail conditions :
  • Army is asking Imran Khan for no inquiry, no investigation against ex- Army Chief Bajwa or ex-ISI Chief, so that Army/ISI destroyed reputation is somehow saved after Cipher leak. And all the actions, spying, hacking done against common Pakistanis.

  • All the crimes done by Police, PDM will not go unpunished but Army/ISI should be spared by the people of Pakistan.

  • Army is asking that knowing Imran Khan's popularity is the most highest, people of Pakistan want Imran Khan as new PM after elections, Army will allow Imran Khan to contest elections only, no other support.

  • Army is badly trapped with no answers after the truth of Cipher Leak to topple elected Imran Khan's Government.

  • Supreme Court and Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Fiaz Esa are toothless and useless for 25 Crore people of Pakistan, only Military Establishment can save Imran Khan.


 
I don't think Hafiz saab is any one position to talk
They won't dare move a muscle without american approval. that is what they are and have been since inception.

Pak Army is just American B team, outsourced operations at cheap rates.

As for IK, he will be a fool, to accept anything, demand anything, or even consider anything.

He has his own trajectory, and people will decide.
 
Never ever forgive this napak paleet fouj for killing its own people. They are paid
tax payers money to defend the Country and stay out of politics but instead
they turned their guns on their own awaam.

They will pay for all their crimes they have done to their own people.
 
Is it a satire or comedy?
 
The question is, will the polls be free and fair or will it be another outcome where IK and the PTI have less then the majority and can’t carry out necessary reforms.

I hope “They” talk to the top economists and ask them to lay out what is needed. The get all the parties on record on where they stand on economic matters.

If the PPP and PML-N are t willing to do Land Reforms or increase property taxes or increase taxes on unproductive industries like real estate, then the PTI should not be blocked from getting a 2/3 majority if it’s platform will be these reforms.
 
Financial crunch, no CSF funds from US are hurting the military inc. also.

A part of establishment must have understood the situation, not the anti IK elements.

Also US cannot afford a big country of 240 million people, where the population in anti US, averse to and antagonized by US regime change. They spend billions of US dollars for the image building of US as the ultimate democracy, the saviors, the Messiah of the world...

But almost all the people of Pakistan are now averse to US, they were given the fake data of 7% popularity of IK by Bajwa the moron, US fell for it.

US keep changing the policies, now maybe they want IK to be handled cautiously and not by brute force, which is damaging the US soft power.
 
Pti was destroyed by these you tubers for sake of views
 

