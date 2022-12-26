What the goals of the establishment should be next

What's new

At this point it's no secret that the establishment is deeply involved with politics.

The concept of a deep-state or an establishment is not unique to Pakistan but is witnessed around the world. It's nothing new.

That being said - what should be their next goals?

Here is what I think:

- Restore political stability

- Restore trust in the armed forces

- Reforms in all government institutions that prioritise meritocracy

- Reforms for consequences against nepotism & corruption.

- Education reforms - especially regarding the Pakistani national identity. Emphasis on indegenous civilisations & culture mixed with our Islamic values - stop promoting the "ummah chummah" narrative. This makes people slave minded and simp over foreigners, some of whom are extremely hostile neighbours!

- Focus on the western & internal security threats, as they are more serious than any India right now.

This is the only way Pakistan can survive in the long-term, otherwise it will self-destruct.

The best way to build political stability is to understand what the population wants. They are tired of the same repetitive faces known for corruption, lawlessness and zero results. You only increase the instability and low morale in the nation by bringing people like this back, who have no value.

Onto Imran Khan, he has many faults and was incredibly naive, idealistic and pacifist. Many of the policies he seeked were also serious security risks, like opposing the construction of the western border fencing, etc. He also made a quite a few stupid comments maligning Pakistan's reputation and his own, not realising he is the leader of a nation and geopolitics is all about interest.

But one thing undeniable about him is that he has massive popularity and support nationwide across people of all ethnicities! This is something that shouldn't be overlooked but rather used to your advantage. He can peddle narratives that were otherwise difficult to peddle due to the massive trust he has. Even though he is quite naive, he does love his country and has good intentions.

So you should work with him, give him redlines on things which jeopardise national security and cannot be implemented, and give media training on what naive things not to say. His goal is the same as yours - you're both working for Pakistan. More communication by genuinely explaining things could go far. This could solve most of the current problems.

And to not forget the below - internal security risks are always more serious than anything external. They are the most damaging.

20221226_100659.jpg
 
The ideal scenario would be that Establishment gets the **** out of political scene but in this world hardly anything is ideal.

They hold immense power, if they want to redeem themselves, they need to help IK or anyone genuine in cleaning the scum out of Pakistan and then slowly seclude themselves for politics.

Not gonna happen though I know.
 
alphapak said:
Nothing will happen these dh@llay are only bothered about their corruption and
land grabbing. They will also do whatever it takes to protect this corruption.
Pakistan gaya bhar main.
Pessimism gets you nowhere. Demand what you want from your civilian leaders, if it is not given, then it must be taken.

Otherwise you'll die complaining.

Steppe Wolff said:
The ideal scenario would be that Establishment gets the **** out of political scene but in this world hardly anything is ideal.

They hold immense power, if they want to redeem themselves, they need to help IK or anyone genuine in cleaning the scum out of Pakistan and then slowly seclude themselves for politics.

Not gonna happen though I know.
Bro I'm a supporter of IK from a really long time but many people are just overreacting because they worship his personality - but he wasn't at all the great leader painted to be, neither are the rest.

But I do want him back and to co-operate with the establishment, the establishment obviously has it's hands tied down due to foreign pressure from many angles which people can't see clearly.

If it was upto some people here they would declare war against Americans immediately but establishment is playing the long-term game of self-reliance and shifting more towards China (J-10C, CPEC)

Establishment is quite incompetent in some areas due to boomer mentality and does have fair share of corruption (present everywhere in the world) but to outright say they are American-owned is a massive stretch.

I believe they require direction from the more nationalistic youth on some matters. They need to do better with building a narrative and addressing even minor issues too, including social/cultural issues as they control the media narrative.

Also to immediately get rid of any lobbies that work for foreign interests - both Afghan and Iranian lobbies are strong and must be destroyed.
 
Bleek said:
Restore political stability

- Restore trust in the armed forces

- Reforms in all government institutions that prioritise meritocracy

- Reforms for consequences against nepotism & corruption.

- Education reforms - especially regarding the Pakistani national identity. Emphasis on indegenous civilisations and culture - stop promoting the "ummah chummah" narrative. This makes people weak minded and simp over foreigners, some of whom are extremely hostile neighbours!

- Focus on the western & internal security threats, as they are more serious than any India right now.
Army lacks faculty in every single thing you stated. Not to mention, they don't want it except to build 'trust' (reputation).
 
Goenitz said:
Army lacks faculty, even in a single thing you stated. Not to mention, they don't want it except to build 'trust' (reputation).
What do you mean by lack "faculty"? There's a massive pool of recruits to choose from in all areas I mentioned. I see people on Twitter that have more vision than literal government workers.

All these things would be beneficial to them - as ultimately respect and trust circles back to the establishment/army.

Pakistan could be a powerful nation going into the future if they follow this and play their cards right. But boomer mentality and not looking at intricate details holds them back.
 
Bleek said:
But I do want him back and to co-operate with the establishment, the establishment obviously has it's hands tied down due to foreign pressure from many angles which people can't see clearly.
Then they should take Pakistanis into confidence. Bajwa played a double game. Anyway, who told the establishment to give NRO to crooks for that? What kind of pressure it was that army burnt down its own house.
Bleek said:
If it was upto some people here they would declare war against Americans immediately but establishment is playing the long-term game of self-reliance and shifting more towards China (J-10C, CPEC)
The US is a democratic country where there are different powerhouses. You can convince some and wait for others to get pursuaded. If China is your enemy, then their media is your enemy, their films, diplomats, the public, etc.
 
Bleek said:
What do you mean by lack faculty?

All these things would be beneficial to them - as ultimately respect and trust circles back to the establishment/army.

Pakistan could be a powerful nation going into the future if they follow this and play their cards right. But boomer mentality and not looking at intricate details holds them back.
Workforce + institutions
How can they do education reforms? or the economic? Their ISPR cannot even do good publicity. They need to patch up with media houses for that. See their Hilal magazine (no pragmatic discussion, bloated claims and self-exalts).
They cannot make a good song ( by internal army band). They seek musicians, bands, etc for that.
How can they reform institutions? Like judiciary or police? Are they legal experts?

The age of Nur Khan is gone when one literate person can do small marvels like PIA, or Hockey, or Squash or Hotels (including Roosevelt, PCs) .

Now you need an expert in every field bcz of competitiveness.
 
Bleek said:
So you should work with him, give him redlines on things which jeopardise national security and cannot be implemented, and give media training on what naive things not to say.
Hasn't all this been tried out for 3.5 years already? That did not work obviously, so why and how would it work again?
 
Like ANY Pakistani, I am SURE establishment is also focused on 1: Economy 2: Economy and 3: Economy and 4: Foreign Relations to improve from IK's destruction! To get the economy to stabilize and hopefully start moving up from February 2023 onwards, stability will come from the government. That's a must have and a basis just to live normally. Not a separate thing to take place.

With Abbu Bajwa gone, IK's gone back to another hiding hole, it used to be KPK but it's now Lahore. The little baby with constant dirty nappies always needs "protection" from some Province whenever he's not in the office running like a Mad Dog PM. He is asking for elections so the elections will take place around May-July.
 
Goenitz said:
Workforce + institutions
How can they do education reforms? or the economy? Their ISPR cannot even build good publicity. They need to patch up to media houses for that. See their Hilal magazine (no pragmatic discussion and bad quality writing).
They cannot make a good song (army internal band). They seek musicians, bands, etc for that.
How can they reform institutions? Like judiciary or police? Are they legal experts?

The age of Nur Khan is gone when one literate person can do small marvels like PIA, or Hockey, or Squash or Hotels (including Roosevelt, PCs) .

Now you need an expert in every field bcz of competitiveness.
And some top ones like to assume of themselves as elected representatives of people of Pakistan, which they are not, Like Nadeem Anjum said in press conference on Arshad Sharif's shahadat
They have this grave misconception that,

"عوام نے ہمیں یہ ذمہ داری دی ہے"


یہ تو ایسے ہے جیسے کل کو یو فون کا ڈائیرکٹر کہے کہ مجھے عوام نے یہ ذمہ داری دی ہے
او نہیں بھئی تمہیں یو فون نے نوکری پہ رکھا ہے



او بھئی عوام کے کسی کو اپنا نمائندہ بنانے کا کنسیپٹ بھی پتا ہے کہ نہیں


They forget that they are employees, subject matter experts in their area, hired for a job after interviews and selection process. They are NOT elected representatives of people of Pakistan.

1660192367436-png.869661
 
It won't work. None of it. It is all wishful thinking. If anything, the history of this country proves that in the end only self enrichment matters. Don't expect anything.

The Pakistani army has made a deal with the devil. An NRO was provided to murderers and looters. Anyone expecting any good out of such a messy situation is simply fooling himself.

I can predict the future of Pakistan. A broken and fragmented Pakistan on the basis of political and provincial allegiance.
 
Horse_Rider said:
1: Economy 2: Economy and 3: Economy and 4: Foreign Relations to improve
1. The corps commander know shit jack about the economy other than to know ti draw their salaries from Bank accounts
4. Is that why they had installed and accepted Gay Bilawal As Foreign minister ? and send PAKONE plane to bring back Dar the absconder ?
 

