What the goals of the establishment should be next

This is the only way Pakistan can survive in the long-term, otherwise it will self-destruct.

At this point it's no secret that the establishment is deeply involved with politics.The concept of a deep-state or an establishment is not unique to Pakistan but is witnessed around the world. It's nothing new.That being said - what should be their next goals?Here is what I think:The best way to build political stability is to understand what the population wants. They are tired of the same repetitive faces known for corruption, lawlessness and zero results. You only increase the instability and low morale in the nation by bringing people like this back, who have no value.Onto Imran Khan, he has many faults and was incredibly naive, idealistic and pacifist. Many of the policies he seeked were also serious security risks, like opposing the construction of the western border fencing, etc. He also made a quite a few stupid comments maligning Pakistan's reputation and his own, not realising he is the leader of a nation and geopolitics is all about interest.But one thing undeniable about him is that he has massive popularity and support nationwide across people of all ethnicities! This is something that shouldn't be overlooked but rather used to your advantage.. Even though he is quite naive, he does love his country and has good intentions.So you should work with him, give him redlines on things which jeopardise national security and cannot be implemented, and give media training on what naive things not to say. His goal is the same as yours - you're both working for Pakistan. More communication by genuinely explaining things could go far. This could solve most of the current problems.And to not forget the below - internal security risks are always more serious than anything external. They are the most damaging.