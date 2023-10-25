What's new

What right did Britain had to grant someone els country to jews

It's a goddamn colonial outpost.
Imagine some anglos LARPing as semites, this is what it is.

Anglos have no history so they want to take the semites history as their own.

King Arthur of Britain becomes King David of Israel.
 
Been reading into this, please correct me if I'm wrong, the British were in charge of administering the area but went to the UN in 47 asking them ro resolve the issue. It was the UNSCOP (United Nations Special Committee on Palestine) that proposed dividing the area which was accepted by the Israeli delegation and rejected by the Arab/Palestinian delegation, and the situation as we know it today started then.

Surprised to find out that UNSCOP was comprised of members from Australia, Canada, Guatemala, India, Czechoslovakia, Iran, Netherlands, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay and Yugoslavia.

ApparentRaceTraitor said:
Questions is land belongs to Palestinian not the people who migrated after World War 1 or 2. Who game them right?
 
Cash GK said:
Wouldn't the other countries mentioned be as accountable then as Britain? I'm not looking at debating the consequences of past actions here, merely if it's right to just hold Britain solely accountable without holding the UN as well.
 
you see germany rose to super power status and britain couldnt take it so they waged war on germany but germany under hitler throw out rothschild bank and toke over their own bank. so germany become free from masonic order and a powerful country which scared britain the jews say to britain give us palestine and we save your sorry a sses by bringing in usa.

this is why some ppl say hitler was playing his zionist part.
 
ApparentRaceTraitor said:
How many of these countries were free, independent, not anglophone, and not Islamophobic.
 
Wondering why no one has brought this up yet -

What right did Britain had to grant someone els country to jews/muslims/shias/sunnis?​

 

