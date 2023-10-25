What right did Britain had to grant someone els country to jews

Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 4,494
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Alex do not understand English.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Alex do not understand English.
Alex do not understand English.
Questions is land belongs to Palestinian not the people who migrated after World War 1 or 2. Who game them right?Been reading into this, please correct me if I'm wrong, the British were in charge of administering the area but went to the UN in 47 asking them ro resolve the issue. It was the UNSCOP (United Nations Special Committee on Palestine) that proposed dividing the area which was accepted by the Israeli delegation and rejected by the Arab/Palestinian delegation, and the situation as we know it today started then.
Surprised to find out that UNSCOP was comprised of members from Australia, Canada, Guatemala, India, Czechoslovakia, Iran, Netherlands, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay and Yugoslavia.
Disclaimer: none of the above was written to show support for either side, not my circus, not my monkeys.
Wouldn't the other countries mentioned be as accountable then as Britain? I'm not looking at debating the consequences of past actions here, merely if it's right to just hold Britain solely accountable without holding the UN as well.Questions is land belongs to Palestinian not the people who migrated after World War 1 or 2. Who game them right?
How many of these countries were free, independent, not anglophone, and not Islamophobic.Been reading into this, please correct me if I'm wrong, the British were in charge of administering the area but went to the UN in 47 asking them ro resolve the issue. It was the UNSCOP (United Nations Special Committee on Palestine) that proposed dividing the area which was accepted by the Israeli delegation and rejected by the Arab/Palestinian delegation, and the situation as we know it today started then.
Surprised to find out that UNSCOP was comprised of members from Australia, Canada, Guatemala, India, Czechoslovakia, Iran, Netherlands, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay and Yugoslavia.
Disclaimer: none of the above was written to show support for either side, not my circus, not my monkeys.