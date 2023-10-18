What's new

What recent Gaza conflict can teach us?

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 7, 2020
Messages
777
Reaction score
-31
Country
India
Location
India
Never target innocent civilians ...Hamas terrorists killing and filming of those killings has left a huge impact on the minds of all the people across the world ..earlier there were many western people supporting Palestine cause. ...now there is not even a whimper from West or even many Muslim countries...Israel has seized Gaza...cut off fuel and food supply...even then there is no condemnation from common people of the world...why?
Personally I am against wars ...it's heartbreaking to see many little angels losing their lives..but Hamas should have thought about its own people before indulging in such brutal act.
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
An Israeli reoccupation of Gaza would be a mistake, Biden says
Replies
4
Views
138
Abid123
Abid123
GreatHanWarrior
Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in Gaza
2
Replies
25
Views
572
Rollno21
Rollno21
beijingwalker
Israel asks US for $10B in emergency military aid: Report
Replies
7
Views
108
Sam6536
S
Indos
Indonesia’s Jokowi Calls for Resolution of Israel-Gaza Conflict Along UN Lines
Replies
2
Views
117
Hold the door
H
INDIAPOSITIVE
Hamas leader telephones Maulana Fazl, discusses conflict with Israel
Replies
11
Views
194
Parwaz e Ishq
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom