What recent Gaza conflict can teach us?

aryadravida
Feb 7, 2020
777
-31
Never target innocent civilians ...Hamas terrorists killing and filming of those killings has left a huge impact on the minds of all the people across the world ..earlier there were many western people supporting Palestine cause. ...now there is not even a whimper from West or even many Muslim countries...Israel has seized Gaza...cut off fuel and food supply...even then there is no condemnation from common people of the world...why?
Personally I am against wars ...it's heartbreaking to see many little angels losing their lives..but Hamas should have thought about its own people before indulging in such brutal act.
