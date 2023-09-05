What plans did army chief share with businessmen?

Gwadar was nothing more than another real estate scam. Too many people in the country are lazy and like to earn money without working. Sometimes that is done through asking bribes or commissions, stealing, and at other times, speculative real estate market.



How do you hold land and drive up it's value? By repeating the same mantra of the establishment for the last 70 years, "strategic location". So the establishment tries to sell this scam by calling it strategic, potential naval base for China. Yet, a decade has gone by and still don't see a Chinese naval base? I'm sure they would build if you offer?



Also, no one really lives in Western China. Xinjiang is just a desert. Not much industry there. Most of the population, along with industry, is in Eastern China. It's far cheaper to ship through sea than rail. Even if China were to ship through Pakistan, where is the rail connection? You can't feasibly build rail over the Khunjerab Pass. It's too high, cold, difficult to build rail or pipelines.



But even if it was strategic, why the hell would anyone invest in Gwadar? There is no railroad infrastructure to load ports. There is not much highway if any in Balochistan.



Even if you have all the necessary infrastructure, what is the point if it can be blown up or truck drivers can be shot dead at the side of the road? Better yet, why would any foreigner invest in Pakistan where thanks to the establishment's policies, anyone or anything can be blown up at anytime?



What industry exists in Balochistan? Is there any skilled labor in Balochistan? Does the manufacturing output of the entire country even produce enough goods to fill up even Karachi port? Last time I checked, the port seemed pretty empty. This country loves to build infrastructure it probably won't use.



But you will definitely find housing developments and plots of land for sale in Gwadar. You will also find that the buyers are Pakistani and that there are no foreigner buyers. We can see that after a decade, aside from seeing a few structures built by China for PR and the few Urea shipments to Afghan, Gwadar remains nothing more than a failed housing development.