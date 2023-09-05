What's new

What plans did army chief share with businessmen?

What plans did army chief share with businessmen?

Sources say Gen Asim Munir hints towards not going to IMF for new programme, asks Saudi prince to set aside $10bn to overcome foreign exchange issues.
KARACHI: Amid a gloomy economic atmosphere and lingering wheat, cotton and dollar crisis, Army Chief General Asim Munir has signalled towards the country’s bright future in view of the upcoming huge foreign investments in various sector















In a four-hour meeting with some 50 businessmen on Saturday, the army chief said during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia he had informed Mohammad Bin Salman that he had not arrived here for a $1-2 billion investment into Pakistan.


Later, the Saudi prince assured the army chief of investing $25bn in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at attracting investment in the agriculture sector by offering land and ensuring exports.


Sources said the army chief has asked the Saudi prince to set aside $10bn to overcome the country’s foreign exchange issues which would be returned in rupees.



While referring to the meeting in the UAE, the army chief had also requested the UAE ruler to provide $10bn for improving foreign exchange reserves on which the UAE ruler had reportedly agreed. Another $25bn investment is also committed by the UAE ruler in case the army is with us.


Gen Asim Munir also assured businessmen of bringing $25-30bn investment from Qatar and Kuwait in his next visit to improve the country’s economy. He said that he would try to bring a total of $75-100bn investment from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.


A businessman, who attended the meeting, said that the army chief had also disclosed levelling of lands was being done in various areas of Punjab, Sindh and other provinces to encourage foreign investment in various crops.


Sources said Gen Asim had also hinted at not going towards the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any new programme as the fund does not give any permission to work freely and an increase in power rates was also a part of the programme.


The meeting also discussed gas, power, export and corruption along with the role of bureaucracy. On smuggling of Iranian petrol, he asked the corp commander that the Iranian petrol should not reach Karachi. The issues relating to corruption in Sindh, the culture of tax evasion, privatisation of sick SOEs, the return of illegal Afghani people to their homeland and non-filing of tax returns also came up in the discussion.


A businessman termed the meeting highly encouraging which would yield positive results at a time when the country is facing deep sugar and wheat crises and soaring dollar value against the rupee.


He said a follow-up meeting had been arranged with Corps Commander V in Karachi in light of Saturday’s meeting.


“Gen Asim Munir looks firm and optimistic to bring huge foreign investment from our Muslim countries and it will certainly make a difference in economic indicators,” he said.


The meeting was attended by Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Tariq Yousuf, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and some prominent businessmen of Karachi.
 
If this guy delivers on the promised amounts, I think Pakistanis should ditch their infatuation with elections and have this system run for a while till it bears fruits.
 
Haha @ "He said that he would try to bring a total of $75-100bn investment from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait."

The saudis wont even vist Pak anymore never mind $25bn
 
Just imagine, a COAS goes to GHQ, and gets briefings on economic matters, briefings on the work done on land for agriculture as if he is a village chaudhary, and then asks his PS to arrange a meeting with businessmen.

This is what our Army Chief is doing.

As for the whole thing itself, every new chief does it. Every chief starts meeting businessmen, started from Kayani and became more public in Bajwas time.

Nayi nayi taqat ka nasha hota hai, aap samajhtay ho main dunya ka har kaam zor say karwa loon ga. You shut every one, and do your way. Idhr say yeh hoga, woh hoga, route is crystal clear, and then you start it off. And when execution isn't good, shit hits the fan.

The article reminded me of a retired Brig I know. He always does this. Idhr say ham yeh lain gay, udhr say woh lain gay, thora sa main paisay doon ga, aur phir ham yeh plaza khareed lain gay.

In the end all plans go kaputt.

I hope we get $100 billion investement, but I'd rather bet on Pakistan winning the FIFA world cup.
 
Jango said:
Just imagine, a COAS goes to GHQ, and gets briefings on economic matters, briefings on the work done on land for agriculture as if he is a village chaudhary, and then asks his PS to arrange a meeting with businessmen.

This is what our Army Chief is doing.

As for the whole thing itself, every new chief does it. Every chief starts meeting businessmen, started from Kayani and became more public in Bajwas time.

Nayi nayi taqat ka nasha hota hai, aap samajhtay ho main dunya ka har kaam zor say karwa loon ga. You shut every one, and do your way. Idhr say yeh hoga, woh hoga, route is crystal clear, and then you start it off. And when execution isn't good, shit hits the fan.

The article reminded me of a retired Brig I know. He always does this. Idhr say ham yeh lain gay, udhr say woh lain gay, thora sa main paisay doon ga, aur phir ham yeh plaza khareed lain gay.

In the end all plans go kaputt.

I hope we get $100 billion investement, but I'd rather bet on Pakistan winning the FIFA world cup.
Winning the FIFA World Cup is itself a test for Pakistan. Go down a bit, nicha. Lol
 
علی بابا اور 50 چور۔
 
epebble said:
If this guy delivers on the promised amounts, I think Pakistanis should ditch their infatuation with elections and have this system run for a while till it bears fruits.
This is the 5th COAS in my lifetime who has said all this. I am sure there will be a 6th and 7th too.
 
Jango said:
Just imagine, a COAS goes to GHQ, and gets briefings on economic matters, briefings on the work done on land for agriculture as if he is a village chaudhary, and then asks his PS to arrange a meeting with businessmen.

This is what our Army Chief is doing.

As for the whole thing itself, every new chief does it. Every chief starts meeting businessmen, started from Kayani and became more public in Bajwas time.

Nayi nayi taqat ka nasha hota hai, aap samajhtay ho main dunya ka har kaam zor say karwa loon ga. You shut every one, and do your way. Idhr say yeh hoga, woh hoga, route is crystal clear, and then you start it off. And when execution isn't good, shit hits the fan.

The article reminded me of a retired Brig I know. He always does this. Idhr say ham yeh lain gay, udhr say woh lain gay, thora sa main paisay doon ga, aur phir ham yeh plaza khareed lain gay.

In the end all plans go kaputt.

I hope we get $100 billion investement, but I'd rather bet on Pakistan winning the FIFA world cup.
But isn't it your army generals who seem more capable in loosening the fists of foreigners to drop coin? As a famous man said, it doesn't matter if the cat is black or white if it catches mice.
 
quit his job as army chief and work as finance minister :enjoy:
 
Army Chief assured success and profit to business community, he told them to just start offering Fajr ki Namaz and they will be swimming in Haram ki Kamai just like Army. Asim Munir have also said, by just offering Fajr ki Namaz they can also have their own country where they will be worshipped as God, they can get away with Murdering Journalists, creating Terrorist Organizations, making P-rn videos of Ministers and their Mothers/daughters/sister while their subordinate jerk off. Asim Munir will make Pakistan Wakanda+Atlantis all they have to do is start offering Fajr ki namaz just like Army does.
 
epebble said:
If this guy delivers on the promised amounts, I think Pakistanis should ditch their infatuation with elections and have this system run for a while till it bears fruits.
Inn lumber 1 duffer chutiyoN ko Saudi aik paee bhi nahi dengay. Saudis are shrewd investors and their sovereign wealth fund won't be betting any money on the perennial corrupt losers of Pakistan, who are guaranteed to default on any ventures that come out of it.
 
Neutrals... :lol:

On a serious note, this chap seriously believes that Arabs are going to give him 75 - 100 billion dollars just like that? :rofl:

PK784 said:
he had informed Mohammad Bin Salman that he had not arrived here for a $1-2 billion investment into Pakistan.
This cracked me up, check the tone while begging. :lol:
 
Pakistanis are excellent con artists. They are great at selling pipe dreams & scams. They package these scams sometimes using acronyms. SIFC is one of these scams like CPEC, and Gwadar.

I'll leave this here for you guys
HerbertPervert said:
Gwadar was nothing more than another real estate scam. Too many people in the country are lazy and like to earn money without working. Sometimes that is done through asking bribes or commissions, stealing, and at other times, speculative real estate market.

How do you hold land and drive up it's value? By repeating the same mantra of the establishment for the last 70 years, "strategic location". So the establishment tries to sell this scam by calling it strategic, potential naval base for China. Yet, a decade has gone by and still don't see a Chinese naval base? I'm sure they would build if you offer?

Also, no one really lives in Western China. Xinjiang is just a desert. Not much industry there. Most of the population, along with industry, is in Eastern China. It's far cheaper to ship through sea than rail. Even if China were to ship through Pakistan, where is the rail connection? You can't feasibly build rail over the Khunjerab Pass. It's too high, cold, difficult to build rail or pipelines.

But even if it was strategic, why the hell would anyone invest in Gwadar? There is no railroad infrastructure to load ports. There is not much highway if any in Balochistan.

Even if you have all the necessary infrastructure, what is the point if it can be blown up or truck drivers can be shot dead at the side of the road? Better yet, why would any foreigner invest in Pakistan where thanks to the establishment's policies, anyone or anything can be blown up at anytime?

What industry exists in Balochistan? Is there any skilled labor in Balochistan? Does the manufacturing output of the entire country even produce enough goods to fill up even Karachi port? Last time I checked, the port seemed pretty empty. This country loves to build infrastructure it probably won't use.

But you will definitely find housing developments and plots of land for sale in Gwadar. You will also find that the buyers are Pakistani and that there are no foreigner buyers. We can see that after a decade, aside from seeing a few structures built by China for PR and the few Urea shipments to Afghan, Gwadar remains nothing more than a failed housing development.
