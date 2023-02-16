What's new

What Pakistan Army Should Do To Redeem Itself?

Army as a whole has lost love of Pakistan.
Please Give one liner what Pakistan Army can do that it can redeem itself and get back the love and reverance of the people.
Please only positive responses you genuinely feel, no acrimony.

For me -
Get back Jammu & Kashmir in next Five Years.
Including Laddakh.
Himachal Paradesh too.
 
They are incapable of what is required of them to be liked. They cannot do what they have been doing for ages. Do whatever they want to do and keep the population fooled behind stupid narratives.

They cannot stay out of Politics and power. Because they have such a massive empire. If they take there foor out, The empowered civilian govt will go after there wealth.

Kashmir Fatah karen gey, India Fatah karen gey, Afghanistan Fatah karen gey.
At the end Har baar Islamabad hi fatah kartey hain 🤷‍♂️
Allah inhe Hidayat dey bas.
 
Zhukov said:
They are incapable of what is required of them to be liked. They cannot do what they have been doing for ages. Do whatever they want to do and keep the population fooled behind stupid narratives.

They cannot stay out of Politics and power. Because they have such a massive empire. If they take there foor out, The empowered civilian govt will go after there wealth.

Kashmir Fatah karen gey, India Fatah karen gey, Afghanistan Fatah karen gey.
At the end Har baar Islamabad hi fatah kartey hain 🤷‍♂️
Allah inhe Hidayat dey bas.
I will think it a great tragedy if they don't redeem themselves.

What we are saying here will reach their ears too.
Keep doing good work.
 
imadul said:
Army as a whole has lost love of Pakistan.
Please Give one liner what Pakistan Army can do that it can redeem itself and get back the love and reverance of the people.
Please only positive responses you genuinely feel, no acrimony.

For me -
Get back Jammu & Kashmir in next Five Years.
Including Laddakh.
Himachal Paradesh too.
Lol.
Even if it just give up golf courses that would enough

Imran Khan said:
dismantlement the army and make new force from 0 . a force like civilized world have . pakistan army can not wash the block spots now .
Problem is army is too much trianed as to be like royal Indian army

Same ethics and moral codes

I.e batmans plots and behavior
 
I think there is quite a lot the army can do.

The immediate thing is to get out of politics- the longer run thing is to prove that they are useful by providing value to the state and being a competent and functional institution.
 
imadul said:
Army as a whole has lost love of Pakistan.
Please Give one liner what Pakistan Army can do that it can redeem itself and get back the love and reverance of the people.
Please only positive responses you genuinely feel, no acrimony.

For me -
Get back Jammu & Kashmir in next Five Years.
Including Laddakh.
Himachal Paradesh too.
No politics
No businesses
Help move power from GHQ to Parliament + let civil govt have thr own security for top officials
Strict accountability within
No more disrespect for young officers (by removing articles where they can't challenge thr removal in civil courts)
...
...
...

note: above is the wish list only :D
 
Show humility. We take pride in Kernal Sher not because he took tiger Hill but defended it with honor annd despite losing it or coL raha in 1971 or SL Rafiqui in his plane.

Army generals need to realize they are not the rulers, they are the servants, the beloved sons of mothers. They should be outraged more than us at our mothers videos being made. Our leaders being tortured. Our patriotic journalists being raped and tortured to death. I swear, it feels like Doval has infiltrated the very top echelons of our military and destroying it from the inside, making them do things that make Pak people hate them.
 
imadul said:
Army as a whole has lost love of Pakistan.
Please Give one liner what Pakistan Army can do that it can redeem itself and get back the love and reverance of the people.
Please only positive responses you genuinely feel, no acrimony.

For me -
Get back Jammu & Kashmir in next Five Years.
Including Laddakh.
Himachal Paradesh too.
Learn from Bangladesh. Shrink to Bangladesh military in resource demand and consumption (manpower and budget). Transfer the balance to human development. There is no use for the military if the nation is not worth defending any more. Exhibit #1: USSR.
 
aaj tak jitni chalain chali hain uss main Pakistanion ka hi nuqsan hua hai.

Pakstallion said:
Show humility. We take pride in Kernal Sher not because he took tiger Hill but defended it with honor annd despite losing it or coL raha in 1971 or SL Rafiqui in his plane.

Army generals need to realize they are not the rulers, they are the servants, the beloved sons of mothers. They should be outraged more than us at our mothers videos being made. Our leaders being tortured. Our patriotic journalists being raped and tortured to death. I swear, it feels like Doval has infiltrated the very top echelons of our military and destroying it from the inside, making them do things that make Pak people hate them.
The institution was like this from the beginning. People didn't realize that.
 

