What Pakistan Army Should Do To Redeem Itself?

imadul
Army as a whole has lost love of Pakistan.
Please Give one liner what Pakistan Army can do that it can redeem itself and get back the love and reverance of the people.
Please only positive responses you genuinely feel, no acrimony.
For me -
Get back Jammu & Kashmir in next Five Years.
Including Laddakh.
Himachal Paradesh too.
