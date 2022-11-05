What overseas Pakistanis can do to help pressure Pakistan Army

This thread is only for patriots that love our army, not a person but the institution. The army (and armed forces) has been and is my family. I am overseas and wondering what I can do to help guide our army in the right direction. One thing I am considering is contacting my minister of parliament (who I donate to and have excellent relations) to put forward legislation to put sanctions on particular officers such as Gen Faisal, Gen Anjum etc. This is similar to sanctions that Rashtriya Rifles officers have on them and some have been prevented from visiting overseas. This for me is a drastic step with consequences that may extend well beyond this current time. I have not started this process and it would be a number of us here in Canada going ahead with this with our ministers of parliament. Obviously, I have no illusions of my influence or power, most likely it will be ignored and nothing will come of it but in my entire life I could never imagine this. Even 3-4 weeks ago I would have baulked at the idea. But given the killing of patriot such as Arshad, the attempted killing of IK and release of naked videos of 75 yo woman I feel I must do something.



I am also aware that anti Pakistan elements will fully exploit this and take it much further than I would want including exposing through media and so forth which is why I am extremely conflicted. My attempt to help my country may end up hurting it more in the long run. Canada is a small country but obviously Indian media will exploit this to the hilt, if it goes through. Can some please give some advice on this topic to me? Obviously the most important thing is prayer and have been praying for my beloved country as much as possible in this time. You are welcome to PM me. This is not a troll thread, I am 100 percent serious.