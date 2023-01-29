What led to the failure of project Azm?​

There's no real ecosystem or structure to support such a grand project. The leadership has a "desi" uncle mentality, they think by throwing money at some people with qualifications related to the project - then eventually they'll have a product in front of you ready for use in a set amount of time guaranteed. For starters do we even have top class STEM universities producing quality engineers, etc, that are comparable to worldwide similar instituions?



This nation doesn't have any proper structure/organising in ANY of its institutions, no real policy or professionalism which everyone follows. Our institutions are only institutions by name - in reality it's a bunch of uncles with no proper organising or long-term planning that they agree upon. Everyone fights for power to be at the top of the hierarchy, even if they don't deserve to be. They don't allow more competent people to lead or make effective changes.



Our own toxic culture and ego is our biggest issue - we can't organise ourselves as actual functioning institutions.