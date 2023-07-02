What Languages can you speak or are you trying to learn

Ikbal
Since I'm a Canadian, I am trying to learn French.
I plan on attending Seneca College again and I will take French language Skills 4.
To get the French language skills certificate from Seneca College I also need French language skills 5 to be completed.
I attend Alliance Francaise, hence I am waiting for my DELF A1 Diploma. The Diplomas are printed in France.
What languages do you speak?
1) Urdu
2) English
3) Mandarin
4) Arabic
5) French
6) Spanish
7) Farsi
8) Turkish
9) Hindi
10) Bangla
11) Russian
