What's new

"What Israel is facing today, India suffered between 2004-14. Never forgive, never forget…" - BJP issues statement of support for Israel

They should also remember this

"In the passages that follow, the Torah tells us that one who is guilty of idolatry is put to death, through stoning."

"And you shall watch yourselves very well, for you did not see any image on the day that Hashem spoke to you at Chorev from the midst of the fire. Lest you become corrupt and make for yourselves a graven image, the representation of any form, the likeness of male or female, the likeness of any beast that is on the earth… And lest you lift up your eyes to heaven, and see the sun, and the moon, and the stars, all the host of heaven, which the Hashem, your L-rd, assigned to all peoples under the entire heaven, and be drawn away to prostrate yourselves before them and worship them. (Sefer Devarim 4:15-19)"

Such vile sadistic creatures these idol worshippers in india.
 
Israelis don't even consider these Indians as humans. That is the fun part
 
I.R.A said:
They should also remember this

"In the passages that follow, the Torah tells us that one who is guilty of idolatry is put to death, through stoning."

"And you shall watch yourselves very well, for you did not see any image on the day that Hashem spoke to you at Chorev from the midst of the fire. Lest you become corrupt and make for yourselves a graven image, the representation of any form, the likeness of male or female, the likeness of any beast that is on the earth… And lest you lift up your eyes to heaven, and see the sun, and the moon, and the stars, all the host of heaven, which the Hashem, your L-rd, assigned to all peoples under the entire heaven, and be drawn away to prostrate yourselves before them and worship them. (Sefer Devarim 4:15-19)"

Such vile sadistic creatures these idol worshippers in india.
Click to expand...
The difference between Jews and Muslims are that Jews don't follow the above verse literally as they have grown out of it over the centuries. Muslims will also grow out of the 'kill the kafirs' verse in the next few centuries.
Religious fundamentalism will never last forever in any religion. Fundamentalists will give way to moderates then moderates will give way to people with don't care attitude towards religion.
 
Jugger said:
The difference between Jews and Muslims are that Jews don't follow the above verse literally as they have grown out of it over the centuries. Muslims will also grow out of the 'kill the kafirs' verse in the next few centuries.
Religious fundamentalism will never last forever in any religion. Fundamentalists will give way to moderates then moderates will give way to people with don't care attitude towards religion.
Click to expand...

There is literally no verse in Quran that says kill the kafir for fun or because of their idolatry.

Islam from start has maintained For You is Your Religion; For Me is My Religion.” Surah al-Kafirun,

There is no punishment in Quran for idolaters, atheists or people who leave Islam. I will treat your comment as ignorant because you have no idea what Quran actually says. You are easily influenced by others, media and mullah you see in your daily life.

On the other hand Jews have killed messengers and prophets. So if you are an idolater, your chances of survival are high with a true Muslim compared to a Jew. In fact Muslims gave refuge to Jews many times when they were being persecuted.
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Her house targeted, Manipur BJP chief says: ‘Never seen such hostility for party in govt’
Replies
2
Views
116
RealDeal
R
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
People Will Never Forget ‘Blackened’ Faces Of Those Who Desecrated Monuments For Martyrs
Replies
12
Views
315
Clutch
Clutch
INDIAPOSITIVE
US, India, UAE, Israel announce creation of I2U2 joint business coalition
Replies
0
Views
311
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
hatehs
Amid Lynchings In The Name Of Cow Protection, BJP And RSS Start Co-operative Society To Sell Beef In Kerala
Replies
0
Views
142
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Karnataka: BJP loses Karnataka elections as Muslims vote for Congress. Pajeets will now cry about how Muslims didn't vote for the Bajrang Dal party
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Sandwalk
Sandwalk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom