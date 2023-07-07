What's new

What is this Tattai Checking Test of Indian Army? Is it Important?

Areesh said:
Then how come Major Gaurav Arya got selected?

His balls are not with him but in the mouths of sanghi hindus of India
Click to expand...
Bhai, kuch chamaar parchi pay bhee ajatay hain.

Its only later the Army realizes it mistakes when the individual turns out a peeping Tom through exhaust fans & have him removed as - Injured in the Line of Duty.
 
Areesh said:
But why?

Kiyun check kar raha hai bharati sena ka jawan tattai? This is what we want to know
Click to expand...

Good god ! Who is going to tell this guy ?!?


Areesh, Don't worry, It's a test you should absolutely never take. You'll fail it anyway. The Medical officer in the video is searching for some organ that has nothing to do with you.
 
Telescopic Sight said:
Good god ! Who is going to tell this guy ?!?


Areesh, Don't worry, It's a test you should absolutely never take. You'll fail it anyway. The Medical officer in the video is searching for some organ that has nothing to do with you.
Click to expand...

Your mom told you that? Well then she lied to you buddy just like everything else
 
Such pride parades only happen in India

In PAF checkups are privately done one by one behind a screen by a doctor with gloves.
 

Similar threads

K
India tests Rajistan Civilian preparedness against IAF
Replies
1
Views
597
Khan vilatey
K
N
Indian Army’s Air Defence widens wings
Replies
1
Views
344
One_Nation
O
xyx007
HUGE SETBACK FOR INDIAN🇮🇳 ARMY
Replies
7
Views
568
xyx007
xyx007
N
Big guns boom in Arunachal Pradesh as Indian Army holds drill amid LAC row
Replies
2
Views
646
NG Missile Vessels
N
Crimson Blue
Non-Political COAS Has Decided to Focus on What is Important to Army & Nation
2
Replies
26
Views
711
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom