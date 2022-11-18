What's new

What is PDF really for, Defence, politics or for (post ur type of girl)

This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
 
I think since Pakistani army started making Pakistan into a real p**n hub, people stopped caring what happens on this site. It's sort of a reflection of our military/country.
 
Well said, from my point of view this is something that should be kept personal, and not something to get horny here. My advice to these fellows get out there socialize with ladies if the social norms of the place allows u or get married asap. Though dynamics of seduction can be discussed but overtly throwing off stuff like that, its not the way.
 
all right take the janissaries for example they were the wildcards of the ottomans that led them to victory from kosovo to Mohacs, they donimated the europeans for centuries and guess what they were not even allowed to get married and as the ottomans relaxed restrictions on the janissaries especially about woman their prowess declined. Woman is like a corrosion for a soldier. and the people u mentioned were looters, what makes armies great is their discipline and the leadership they have, not how horny they are
 
Brov, they looted Constantinople for three days. they may have not been allowed to get married, does not mean they werent raping and pillaging.
 
Women are the corrosion of a soldier.

I don't see the point in stupid threads like these, especially on the Pakistan defence forum.

It reminds me of the dark age that we had when @Raja420 used to be here, and post weird stuff too.

If Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw this level of degradation on the defence forum of the country that he devoted his entire life too, he wouldn't be very happy.

To protect the Sanctity and image of Pakistan and Islam, we should remove the thread "Post your type of girl"
@LeGenD @PDF @waz
 
but that wasn't the reason they were fighting for. Thats my point, they were trained from their childhood to fight for Islam and the sultan not for bootie
 
If you're drooling over them instead of actually doing something productive, they are indeed a corruption.


I am not an incel: in fact, I reckon I have had better luck with women than most people here.

It's just that certain matters should not be allowed in a forum of this kind.
 
Here:

FORUM RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR USERS

FORUM RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR USERS PDF Philosophy and vision: PDF wishes to be a platform for ideas to be discussed openly and in a cordial productive manner. The reason for IDs where you can have a relatively high degree of anonymity is for you to do away with your person and be your...
defence.pk
 
Its a metaphorical way to say what what happened to cesar and octavian courtesy of cleopatra. Two greatest general got screwed because of pu*ssy, its not to discredit or shame woman but they are a desire, a desire for which men can go to lengths u can't imagine, just read those Two people above mentioned u will get my point. A better thread can be about dynamics of seduction or how to up ur confidence.
 
