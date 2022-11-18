What is PDF really for, Defence, politics or for (post ur type of girl)

This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
I think since Pakistani army started making Pakistan into a real p**n hub, people stopped caring what happens on this site. It's sort of a reflection of our military/country.This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
Well said, from my point of view this is something that should be kept personal, and not something to get horny here. My advice to these fellows get out there socialize with ladies if the social norms of the place allows u or get married asap. Though dynamics of seduction can be discussed but overtly throwing off stuff like that, its not the way.I think since Pakistani army started making Pakistan into a real **** hub, people stopped caring what happens on this site. It's sort of a reflection of our military/country.
all right take the janissaries for example they were the wildcards of the ottomans that led them to victory from kosovo to Mohacs, they donimated the europeans for centuries and guess what they were not even allowed to get married and as the ottomans relaxed restrictions on the janissaries especially about woman their prowess declined. Woman is like a corrosion for a soldier. and the people u mentioned were looters, what makes armies great is their discipline and the leadership they have, not how horny they areIn the past the purpose of war was bootie and booty. Healthy male desire is what make Timur and Narid Shah's armies the best. A horny soldier makes a great warrior, at least in the past.
actually that thread was made to expose all the kan*ars of PDFThis is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
Brov, they looted Constantinople for three days. they may have not been allowed to get married, does not mean they werent raping and pillaging.all right take the janissaries for example they were the wildcards of the ottomans that led them to victory from kosovo to Mohacs, they donimated the europeans for centuries and guess what they were not even allowed to get married and as the ottomans relaxed restrictions on the janissaries especially about woman their prowess declined. Woman is like a corrosion for a soldier. and the people u mentioned were looters, what makes armies great is their discipline and the leadership they have, not how horny they are
Damn! well played.actually that thread was made to expose all the kan*ars of PDF
Women are the corrosion of a soldier.
but that wasn't the reason they were fighting for. Thats my point, they were trained from their childhood to fight for Islam and the sultan not for bootieBrov, they looted Constantinople for three days. they may have not been allowed to get married, does not mean they werent raping and pillaging
Really? Are they born from mothers, or donkeys or something else?
This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
Its a metaphorical way to say what what happened to cesar and octavian courtesy of cleopatra. Two greatest general got screwed because of pu*ssy, its not to discredit or shame woman but they are a desire, a desire for which men can go to lengths u can't imagine, just read those Two people above mentioned u will get my point. A better thread can be about dynamics of seduction or how to up ur confidence.Really? Are they born from mothers, or donkeys or something else? Maybe they are dropped from the heavens directly?