lydian fall
In our Islamic culture before or after of arrival of Imam Mahdi one_eyed Dajjal apears everywhere and it promotes corruption
Look at TVs, monitors, smart TVs, smart phones, etc
All of them has a one grey or black monitor and since they are made they only show blasphemous, sins, rudeness and western culture
I think one_eyed black Dajjal that appears everywhere to show and promote unIslamic culture and values are black monitors
