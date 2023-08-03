What's new

What is one-eyed satanic dajjal that appears everywhere in the world at end times?

lydian fall

In our Islamic culture before or after of arrival of Imam Mahdi one_eyed Dajjal apears everywhere and it promotes corruption

Look at TVs, monitors, smart TVs, smart phones, etc

All of them has a one grey or black monitor and since they are made they only show blasphemous, sins, rudeness and western culture

I think one_eyed black Dajjal that appears everywhere to show and promote unIslamic culture and values are black monitors
 
It is the Eye of the Providence
1691093217512.png


I think you are on to something. But with one fine tuning. Many monitors have ONE EYE in the top middle - the camera which is a seeing eye ! So monitors without camera shouldn't come into this definition.
 
Dajjal will be created to test our belief in Allah almighty, Dajjal is the master of deception, he and his followers will use any means necessary to confuse the people, decrease their beliefs in God. Yes TV, Mobile is also part of their tricks, if we read about it, tv, media was created as the perfect propaganda tool, it changed the mindset of billions.

Real Muslims don't need to worry about it, they need to have a pure heart, read the Quran, keep praying and being good people, then you will be ok, when people chase the dunya, it is then when they mostly get corrupted. Looking around now days, the majority of us are doing just that, chasing the dunya.
 

