What is a terrorist?

I did a posting earlier that disappeared into a dark black hole
One of the moderator said he banned an entity that called himself 'Bin Ladin' as he felt
he might be posting terrorist writings.
I wrote then how do we know what terrorisim is as it seemed Murica , and Murica brown nosing doggies are so fond
of labelling anyone that disagree with them to be terrorists
Murica deemed Madeline Albright to be a humanitarian.
Victoria Nuland , in instigating the war in Ukraine and aided by Merkel and McCain and host of other whites and brown and black, are hideous evil terrorists that caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands
And Hillary Clinton evilness and smirking
and today, a picture that underlined the fraud pulled on us , and onto the mods everywhere
One of the moderator said he banned an entity that called himself 'Bin Ladin' as he felt
he might be posting terrorist writings.
I wrote then how do we know what terrorisim is as it seemed Murica , and Murica brown nosing doggies are so fond
of labelling anyone that disagree with them to be terrorists
Murica deemed Madeline Albright to be a humanitarian.
Madeline Albright, “the price is worth it.”In a 1996 60 Minutes interview, Madeline Albright, the Secretary of State from 1997 to January 2001, and Ambassador to the UN from 1993 to 1997, during the Clinton administration, answered, “the price is worth it"
Victoria Nuland , in instigating the war in Ukraine and aided by Merkel and McCain and host of other whites and brown and black, are hideous evil terrorists that caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands
And Hillary Clinton evilness and smirking
Clinton on Qaddafi: We came, we saw, he died
and today, a picture that underlined the fraud pulled on us , and onto the mods everywhere