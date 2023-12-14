What is a terrorist?

What's new

I did a posting earlier that disappeared into a dark black hole

One of the moderator said he banned an entity that called himself 'Bin Ladin' as he felt
he might be posting terrorist writings.

I wrote then how do we know what terrorisim is as it seemed Murica , and Murica brown nosing doggies are so fond
of labelling anyone that disagree with them to be terrorists

Murica deemed Madeline Albright to be a humanitarian.

hqdefault.jpg



Madeline Albright, “the price is worth it.”

In a 1996 60 Minutes interview, Madeline Albright, the Secretary of State from 1997 to January 2001, and Ambassador to the UN from 1993 to 1997, during the Clinton administration, answered, “the price is worth it"

Victoria Nuland , in instigating the war in Ukraine and aided by Merkel and McCain and host of other whites and brown and black, are hideous evil terrorists that caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands

And Hillary Clinton evilness and smirking

Clinton on Qaddafi: We came, we saw, he died​




and today, a picture that underlined the fraud pulled on us , and onto the mods everywhere


GBQRt5IXgAA5AQg.png
 

