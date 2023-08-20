What India’s foreign-news coverage says about its worldview

The Economist has published an article that says Indians are growing more interested in the outside world, but not more expert. ​

The new media focus on India’s role in the world tends to be hyper partisan, nationalistic and often stunningly ill-informed.



This represents a business opportunity that Subhash Chandra, a media magnate, has seized on. In 2016 he launched Wion, or “World Is One News”, to cover the world from an Indian perspective. It was such a hit that its prime-time host, Palki Sharma, was poached by a rival network to start a similar show.



What is the Indian perspective? Watch Ms Sharma and a message emerges: everywhere else is terrible. Both on Wion and at her new home, Network18, Ms Sharma relentlessly bashes China and Pakistan. Given India’s history of conflict with the two countries, that is hardly surprising.

Yet she also castigates the West, with which India has cordial relations. Europe is taunted as weak, irrelevant, dependent on America and suffering from a “colonial mindset”. America is a violent, racist, dysfunctional place, an ageing and irresponsible imperial power.



This is not an expression of the confident new India Mr. Modi claims to represent. Mindful of the criticism India often draws, especially for Mr. Modi’s Muslim-bashing and creeping authoritarianism, Ms. Sharma and other pro-Modi pundits insist that India’s behavior and its problems are no worse than any other country’s. A report on the recent riots in France on Ms. Sharma’s show included a claim that the French interior ministry was intending to suspend the internet in an attempt to curb violence.



“And thank God it’s in Europe! If it was elsewhere it would have been a human-rights violation,” she sneered. In fact, India leads the world in shutting down the internet for security and other reasons. The French interior ministry had anyway denied the claim a day before the show aired.

Such coverage has two aims, says Manisha Pande of Newslaundry, a media-watching website: to position Mr. Modi as a global leader who has put India on the map, and to promote the theory that there is a global conspiracy to keep India down.

“Coverage is driven by the fact that most TV news anchors are propagandists for the current government.”

That is at odds with Mr Modi’s aim to deepen ties with the West. And nationalists are seldom able to control the forces they unleash. China has recently sought to tamp down its aggressive “wolf-warrior diplomacy” rhetoric.

But its social media remain mired in nationalism. Mr. Modi, a vigorous champion for India abroad, should take note. By letting his propagandists drum up hostility to the world, he is laying a trap for himself.

