What If Current Political Set up doesn't Suit Establishment after 3 Years..??

If we look at the political landscape of Pakistan, every tom dick and Harry is trying to prove that N league is right, zardari is right, IK Niazi is right or Establishment is innocent. In my humble capacity, I think the main question should be, what if after 4 years to this day, this political set up is again not acceptable to establishment due to its inherent issues of corruption, incompetence and untrustworthiness. Then What.. The same drama will be repeated. As if we look into last 15 years, every political govt saw two PMs including PTI which was supported by establishment itself.

Is this the fate of this country that there is no stability what so ever.