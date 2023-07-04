What's new

What If Current Political Set up doesn't Suit Establishment after 3 Years..??

If we look at the political landscape of Pakistan, every tom dick and Harry is trying to prove that N league is right, zardari is right, IK Niazi is right or Establishment is innocent. In my humble capacity, I think the main question should be, what if after 4 years to this day, this political set up is again not acceptable to establishment due to its inherent issues of corruption, incompetence and untrustworthiness. Then What.. The same drama will be repeated. As if we look into last 15 years, every political govt saw two PMs including PTI which was supported by establishment itself.
Is this the fate of this country that there is no stability what so ever.
 
Don't worry, the janta has decided (again) to stay away from politics. :lol:
 
Things will get far worse in the next few years. The current government setup is totally not sustainable.

The zionists+Indian lobby's are now the strongest influential lobbies in Washington so all odds are against Pak.
 
they will remove them, and bring back Imran Khan
he will then become the hero, while they will become the traitors
the Army's merry go round with the country will continue
while the population and the country will suffer.
 
It will be version 2 of:

1688459811659.png
 
I Want That To Happen I Want NS To Accuse The ARmy Chief Of Smuggling Drugs,I Want Zardari To Do Memogate,I Want NS To Do Dawnleaks and Say Openly That Pak Army Is Involved In Cross Border Terrorism I Want AMir Mir To Write Another Book Against Pak ARmy B'Coz This Time There Will Be No Sympathy.Awam Is NEUTRAL
 
Napak Fouj removed Mota Nawaja in 1999 because he was a corrupt
traitor but now Whisky Munir wants to bring him back because he has
been dry cleaned in GHQ.

Once Mota Nawaja completes 2 years he will become a threat again
and removed. rinse and repeat, poor awaam will not see stability because
of these thick b@stards.
 

