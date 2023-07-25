What's new

What I learned from taking a train across the US

What I learned from taking a train across the US



If you’ve taken the Amtrak recently, you might have no idea that the United States used to have the largest and wealthiest rail system in the world. How did the US go from having luxurious, widely used passenger trains to the Amtrak system we have today?

Video producer Dean Peterson makes a 72-hour journey on Amtrak from LA to NYC to show its current state of operation. From getting kicked in the head by his sleeping seat mate to taking in sweeping views of the desert at sunset, Dean shows the highs and lows of being stuck on Amtrak for days on end.

Along the way, he explains the history of passenger rail in the US — starting in the problematic robber baron era to the US government’s takeover of passenger rail. Will the United States ever catch up to the rest of the world when it comes to train travel, or are Americans stuck with an underfunded, inefficient rail network forever? Join Dean on his journey as he sets out to find out the answer to these questions and more.
 
Amtrak has a plan to improve service by 2035, but needs permanent guaranteed annual funding to improve service.


The FRA is also studying more routes
railfan.com

FRA’s Long-Distance Study Produces Map of Expanded Amtrak Services

A map that was recently shared at town hall meetings shows a dramatically expanded long-distance network.
railfan.com railfan.com

Higher speeds will require dedicated tracks which is unlikely in most places. Amtrak isn’t about high speeds but serving underserved communities.

 
trains dont make sense in america cuz u still need a car once u get there

and most cars are faster than the train
 

