What happened to Imran Khan and his party?

ProudThamizhan

Till about two months ago every third thread was about or something to do with IK. Lately very little on and about him. What happened ?

It is not just I'm pdf. Even the news on him in Indian media has come down a lot, whether it be reporting or mocking him.

Is he still in jail? Who is leading his pti party while he is in jail....


ProudThamizhan said:
Till about two months ago every third thread was about or something to do with IK. Lately very little on and about him. What happened ?

It is not just I'm pdf. Even the news on him in Indian media has come down a lot, whether it be reporting or mocking him.

Is he still in jail? Who is leading his pti party while he is in jail....


Strange
Noone
