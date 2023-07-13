beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 60,128
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
What do you think of this 1 yuan ( $0,13) Xinjiang pilaf and noodles in rural Xinjiang villages
Many small restaurants in Xinjiang rural villages offer one yuan pilaf and one yuan Xinjiang noodles during lunch time for fellow villagers and local school kids, a foodie vlogger goes to a village to try the food and finds it's incredibly delicious
1 yuan is around $0.13 dollar
Many small restaurants in Xinjiang rural villages offer one yuan pilaf and one yuan Xinjiang noodles during lunch time for fellow villagers and local school kids, a foodie vlogger goes to a village to try the food and finds it's incredibly delicious
1 yuan is around $0.13 dollar