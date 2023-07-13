What's new

What do you think of this 1 yuan ( $0,13) Xinjiang pilaf and noodles in rural Xinjiang villages

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,128
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
What do you think of this 1 yuan ( $0,13) Xinjiang pilaf and noodles in rural Xinjiang villages

Many small restaurants in Xinjiang rural villages offer one yuan pilaf and one yuan Xinjiang noodles during lunch time for fellow villagers and local school kids, a foodie vlogger goes to a village to try the food and finds it's incredibly delicious

1 yuan is around $0.13 dollar

 

Similar threads

Nan Yang
A visit to Xinjiang, China / Accomplishments belie U.S. propaganda
Replies
0
Views
176
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Visit world highest village middle school in rural Tibet, subarctic climate, no trees can grow
Replies
8
Views
374
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Islamabad has better Chinese food than Karachi
Replies
1
Views
250
redgriffin
redgriffin
beijingwalker
How is Xinjiang’s economy holding amid US sanctions, and can China keep supporting its ‘great burden’?
Replies
3
Views
493
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
CNN: Chinese cities are so broke, they’re cutting medical benefits for seniors
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom