What default means.?

If defaults happen
Which is 92% chance(up from 5%)
The first thing to be useless will be rupee.so get everything out of rupees.
The second thing to go will be dollars in banks. Get them out of the banking sector/govt will confiscate them
Third thing to go will be real estate. Real estate values will fall as a lot of foreigners will cash out of it.
Basically just see what happened in Afghanistan..that's your template.
Hoard dollars as much as you can.
No wonder my family were selling dollars at 250 4 months ago in black. I have checked but rumours are they are running at 300+
